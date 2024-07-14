The Internet is full of foodie videos. From multi-tiered cakes and wine tasting to food records and realistic creations, we often come across food-related content while scrolling our social media feeds. However, some clips make everyone cringe. You have probably seen people eating cockroaches, bizarre food fusions, and other audacious experiments. But have you ever seen a person eating directly off a car's dashboard? A recent video making rounds on Instagram shows just that.

In the clip, a person takes rice and places it on the dashboard of his car. Next, he pours a chicken dish all over the rice. Using a spoon and a fork, he mixes the gravy dish with the rice. Within seconds, he finishes it all. He also drinks a carbonated drink in between. After finishing his meal, he cleans the dashboard using a tissue. Towards the end, he uses a surface cleaner to clean the dashboard thoroughly.

The Persian text attached to the post roughly translates to, “Northerners, have you ever eaten sour wash on the dashboard? The popular stew of Gilaniha, Tashwash, which is made with chicken and vegetables from the north, which I suggest you try. We got this delicious sorvash from Gilana's restaurant .”

The video has amassed 3.9 million views. People expressed their dissatisfaction in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Hate from all over the world.”

Another one added, “Where are you? I will donate a plate to you.”

Many simply said, “Brother ughhhh.”

Someone asked, “Who gives you permission to defecate casually in the car?”

“Are u gonna wash that?” asked a person.

“No just no,” echoed a few.

“Imagine the smell in his car,” read a comment.

An Instagrammer commented, “You have a plate to put out from the plate onto a dashboard that has no plate.”

Someone joked, “He is saving money from not buying a plate.”

What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments.