Anupam Kher recently indulged in not one but two yummy-looking chocolatey treats. We were left wondering why. Could it be because he recently won the best actor award at IIFA Australia for his performance in The Kashmir Files? We're not sure. But the pictures definitely caught our interest. First off, there was a photo of a cake that was like a chocolate dreamland. It had chocolate flakes all over it, and to make it all the more tempting, there were multiple cherries sitting on top. Anupam even wrote in Hindi, "Munh Mein Paani Aaya?" [Has your mouth started watering?] We don't know about you, but this cake certainly made us drool. Take a look at Anupam Kher's Instagram story below:



In the next post, there was a short video clip of another delicious dessert. It was a chocolate pastry topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with lots of chocolate sauce and served with a round piece of chocolate.



Anupam Kher's love for food always shines through on Instagram. A few days back, he had a foodie adventure in Mumbai, joined by a friend and his son. He posted a video on Instagram Stories, where he started by asking the little one about the food. With a big smile, the boy gave a thumbs up and said, "Good!" Then, Anupam turned the camera towards his good friend. Anupam's friend was seen deeply enjoying a bowl of dal, a gravy dish, and freshly made bread. Anupam's plate held a similar meal, but instead of gravy, it was filled with crispy fried beans and okra. Anupam Kher sure knows how to enjoy a tasty feast with his loved ones. Read the full story here.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be next seen in the action-drama series The Freelancer, which will be released on September 1.

