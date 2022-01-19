Time and again, Bipasha Basu has proven that she is a woman of multiple talents. From acting, modelling and being a fitness icon- she always leaves her fans and followers in awe. Adding to the list of her skills, did you know that Bipasha is also a fantastic cook and a fellow foodie?! She loves cooking and experimenting so much that her family lovingly calls her "Chef Bonnie." Don't believe us? Take a look through her Instagram, and you will be able to spot all her culinary adventures. Recently, her husband, Karan Singh Grover, posted about another one of her experiments in the kitchen; this time, it has all of us drooling! Bipasha had made delicious-looking pesto sandwiches but with a twist.





In the story, we could see a sandwich layered with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, chicken and fried eggs. Karan wrote, "Another day of joy!" He also added, "Thank you honey @bipashabasu #chefbonniesdeli." Reposting to the same in her story, Bipasha wrote, "Pesto Chicken Open Sandwiches." Take a look at it here:

While this is just one dish of the many she cooks, Bipasha earlier had also made a delicious looking bowl of ramen for Karan! It was made with flat rice noodles and topped with eggs, bok choy, baby corn, and some meaty chunks. In the video, Bipasha asked Karan, "How's your ramen today; did I do justice?" to which he responded, "Very yummy." Karan even expresses his gratitude to Bipasha by saying "Arigato Gozaimasu," which translates to "Thank you" in Japanese. The video was posted on Karan's Instagram account with the caption "It's ramen eating time, thank you honey" and the hashtag #chefbonnieisdeli. Check it out here:

