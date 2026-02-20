Few things are as universally comforting as a hot cup of chai - it's simple, familiar, and soothing in a way nothing else quite is. So when Kareena Kapoor shares her own chai-and-biscuit ritual, it's no surprise that it instantly strikes a chord with fans. The Bollywood star recently gave everyone a warm peek into her laid-back "shaam ki chai" moment on Instagram. No over-the-top spread, no fancy plating - just a cosy cup of tea and the iconic Parle-G biscuits. In a snap shared on her Instagram Stories, Kareena showed a neatly placed cup of chai alongside two classic Parle-G biscuits - the kind most of us grew up dunking into our evening tea. The vibe? A relaxed, homely evening that feels instantly relatable.





"Shaam ki chai with Parle-G... something else only, you know what I mean?" Kareena Kapoor wrote in her caption. And honestly, she's right. Some combinations don't need an explanation. They're nostalgic, comforting, and sometimes exactly what you crave at the end of a long day.





Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story below:

It's not just Kareena Kapoor Khan who has a soft spot for Parle-G. Over the years, several well-known celebrities have openly expressed their affection for the humble biscuit. One of them is singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who shared his thoughts in December last year. Reflecting on the endless range of cookies available today - from chocolate chip and double chocolate to oat-and-raisin, apple crumble and brown butter - he noted how snacking options keep getting fancier. Yet, for him, nothing delivers the same "soul satisfaction" as a simple Parle-G. Click here to read more.





Before that, actress Pooja Hegde had also opened up about her love for Parle-G. In an Instagram clip, she was seen dunking the classic biscuit into a steaming cup of chai before taking a happy, indulgent bite. "Simple joys to make me feel like I am at home," she said in the video. Alongside it, she wrote, "Nothing screams home like Parle-G in my chai. Homesick remedies." Here is the full story.





Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta once took her love for Parle-G to a creative, gourmet level. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a glimpse of her Sunday cheat meal - a Parle-G pudding layered with juicy mango pieces, topped with cocoa powder and a chocolate biscuit. The decadent dessert was made by her friend, pastry chef Pooja Dhingra. Click here to read more.





Do you have a favourite Parle-G memory or ritual? Share it with us in the comments!