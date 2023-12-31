Kareena Kapoor is enjoying the last days of 2023 in Switzerland. Who did she jet off with? None other than her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, and their sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. And, just like we bid farewell to our health-conscious diets during vacations, so does Kareena Kapoor. The actress recently shared a picture from breakfast, where she relished a cup of coffee with a slice of marble cake. In her caption, the star wrote, “Is cake for breakfast a thing? #SnowyThings 30-12-2023,” along with a black and white heart emoji.

If Kareena Kapoor's marble cake is giving you sweet cravings this holiday season, worry not because we've got you covered. Below are some recipes for cakes that you can whip up in the kitchen:

Here Are 5 Cake Recipes For You:

1. Marble Cake

We have to start with this one. Indulge in the classic charm of Marble Cake, a delightful blend of vanilla and chocolate swirls. Its rich, moist texture and marbled appearance make it a timeless treat for any occasion. Click here for the recipe.

2. Pound Cake

Savour the simplicity of a Pound Cake, a buttery and dense delight that pairs perfectly with a cup of tea or coffee. Its straightforward elegance is a testament to the beauty of uncomplicated flavours. Recipe here.

3. Chocolate Lava Cake

Dive into pure chocolate bliss with the decadent Chocolate Lava Cake. As you cut into its soft exterior, a gooey, molten centre oozes out, creating a heavenly symphony of textures and flavours. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Atta Cake

Experience the wholesome goodness of Atta Cake, where whole wheat flour adds a nutty depth to the sweetness. This healthier option doesn't compromise on taste, offering a heartwarming and nourishing treat. Detailed recipe here.

5. Eggless Vanilla Cake

Delight in the simplicity of Eggless Vanilla Cake, a light and fluffy creation that caters to those seeking a luscious vanilla experience without eggs. Perfect for every celebration, it's a crowd-pleaser for all palates. Check out the recipe here.