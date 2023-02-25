What is that one snack that comes to your rescue during midnight cravings? For most of us, it is a simple packet of biscuits or cookies. From chocolate and butter to almond and pistachio, cookies come in different flavours and perfectly complement our morning tea. This crunchy snack has a permanent place in our kitchens and in our hearts too. The best thing about them is that they don't necessarily have to be unhealthy. These days, you can ditch the refined flour or maida and opt for nutritious cookies, like the ones we recently saw Karisma Kapoor munching on. In her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a glimpse of what she prefers during her snack time. We could see her enjoying delectable-looking almond oatmeal cookies, something that “Lolo loves”.





If you too are craving some cookies, just like us, after looking at Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story, we've got you covered. Here are some quick and easy cookie recipes that you can try at home. Take a look:

1. Coconut Cookies

If you want to treat your tastebuds to a different flavour then these coconut cookies are a must try! They are made with whole wheat flour so you don't have to worry about your health. The butter, vanilla extract, and flaked coconut makes these cookies truly addictive. Find the recipe here.

2. Oatmeal and Almond Cookies

Nothing can beat the nutty flavour and crunchiness of almonds. In this recipe, the taste of almonds has been combined with flavours of clove and cinnamon, which results in a scrumptious tea-time snack. Click here for the recipe.

3. Oatmeal and Raisin Cookies

From raisins to chocolate chips, these cookies have everything to make you drool. Made with oats, they contain roasted chopped walnuts for that extra crunch. It doesn't take much time to prepare these cookies and you can enjoy them at any time of the day. View the recipe here.

4. Peanut Butter Cookies

These cookies are packed with the goodness of peanut butter. They are made with oats and are gluten-free. In addition, the peanut butter and banana increase the fibre content of these cookies. Click here for the recipe.

5. Ragi Cookies

Ragi cookies can be great if you are into healthy snacking and also don't want to compromise on the taste. They are rich in calcium and have the goodness of ragi. Try them with some ginger tea in the evening. Recipe here.











Try out these cookie recipes at home and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments section below.