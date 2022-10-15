We are just over a week away from Diwali. The festival of lights is all about getting dressed up in your festive best, gorging on yummy meals, and, of course, get-togethers with friends and family. We bet you must have kick started the preparations, right? Karisma Kapoor is also “getting into the Diwali spirit” with a yummilicious spread. The actress, who is known for her food indulgences, recently attended a family get-together. Karisma shared a snap of the lavish meal on her Instagram Stories, and it was enough to make us crave for home-cooked Indian delicacies.

We can spot dishes such as aloo ki sabzi, palak paneer, yellow daal, a bowl of kadhi and mixed vegetables. Two kinds of bread also made it to the table. And for dessert, there was a delicious-looking cake placed right in the centre. “Getting into the Diwali spirit,” Karisma Kapoor wrote, adding a hashtag “family time.” Have a look:

Karisma Kapoor Instagram story

Are you also planning to host your friends and relatives? You don't have to worry about the menu. Karisma Kapoor's sneak peek of the generous spread of food is our cue. We have handpicked some of the best recipes - of the dishes visible in her Instagram Stories - that could be served on your lunch/dinner table.

Aloo ki Sabzi

Delhi-style aloo ki sabzi can never go wrong. Usually paired with poori, this aloo ki sabzi is simple, fuss-free, but loaded with delicious flavours.

Palak Paneer

Want to score marks on both flavours and health quotient? This is the recipe you should go for. Diced paneer or cottage cheese smeared in a bowl of spinach or palak gravy is all we can ask for.

Besan Kadhi

Every region has given its own touch to a bowl of kadhi. We bet you also have a household recipe? However, this besan kadhi recipe is a cut above all. Have a look.

Chikar Chole

Chikar chole is a Punjabi-style dish. A thick and flavourful gravy is the heart of this recipe. It surely will give a lip-smacking experience. Save the recipe right away.

Mixed Vegetables

A bowl of mixed vegetables will compel you to have an extra piece of bread. Here, we mix your favourite vegetables with the goodness of a creamy spinach curry. Result? An aromatic and delectable experience.

Is your Diwali feast menu ready?