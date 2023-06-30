Kiara Advani and Karthik Aaryan's Satyaprem Ki Katha was released on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, June 29, 2023. Fans are showering love on the stars. Several industry friends of Kiara have praised her performance in the movie. And, guess what? Kiara's friends expressed their love for her romantic drama with a full-fledged Gujarati platter. The platter includes idada, garnished with coriander leaves and a packet of khakhra kept above a pack of the bun. We could also spot bowls full of bhajiya and mathri. They were all kept next to green and red chutney, red chilli powder and seasoned chillies.

Kiara Advani shared the picture with the text, “When my Gujarati friends watch my movie and love it…this is what I get.”

Also Read: A Look At Kiara Advani Aka Katha's Diet On The Sets Of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Photo Credit: Instagram/Kiara Advani

How would you react if we told you that you don't have to go to a restaurant to relish these food items? Yes, we have put together easy-peasy recipes of these dishes that you can prepare in the comfort of your home.

Here Are 5 Gujarati Recipes For You To Try:

1. Idada:

There is a high chance that you may know Idada by the name of Idra, or white dhokla. They taste best when dipped in green chutney. They are basically prepared with idli batter. Its flavours are amped through the mustard seeds and green chillies. Recipe here.

2. Methi Khakhra:

Prepare this once and we bet you will get addicted to it. In the evenings, if you end up craving something crunchy to munch on, this recipe is exactly what you need. What are you waiting for? Click here for the recipe.

3. Khakhra Canapes:

For days, when your guests pay you a surprise visit, Khakhra Canapes is the one-stop solution. They are a blast of flavour and are prepared in a jiffy. Take a look at the recipe here.

4. Mathri:

Most of us may know this dish as mathi. And, we have decided to take the liberty of calling it ultimate heaven when paired with a steamy cup of tea. Here is your recipe.

5. Singhare ke Atte ki Mathri:

This is the healthier version of mathri, which is prepared with singhara flour. Often this dish is enjoyed during Navratri. They are one of the best options to even serve your guests. Click here for the recipe.

Which of the above recipes would you try first to snack like Kiara Advani?