If you look up the meaning of comfort food it says - it is food that provides nostalgic or sentimental value to someone. Comfort food is often characterised by its high calorific value; it is often simple food that has high carbs and fat content. But irrespective of its nutritional content, comfort food is simply delicious and a much-needed moment of indulgence on tough days. For some, it is a decadent slice of a moist and rich chocolate cake, for others a slice of pizza loaded with gooey cheese. And just like any of us, actress Kriti Sanon too has a scrumptious choice of comfort food. Take a look:

Kriti Sanon engaged with her followers in an AMA session.

(Also Read: From Golgappe To Chocolate Tart, Kriti Sanon Is Giving Us Serious Lockdown Cooking Goals)





On being asked by a fan what her comfort food is, the 'Luka Chuppi' actress shared a picture of some delicious paranthas with butter on her Instagram Stories. In the caption, Kriti Sanon wrote, "I love salted butter." Apart from paranthas the actress also loves rajma and rice as comfort food, and honestly, we relate.

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress seems to be making the most out of the lockdown, spending time with family. Earlier, the stunning actress had shared a picture of a delicious glass of lassi made by her "papa." The yummy yogurt drink is the perfect way to end a meal as it aids in digestion. Read about it here.





If Kriti's yummy comfort food has left you craving a plate of steaming hot paranthas, we have the perfect recipes for you to try.





1) Onion Garlic Parantha





Feeling lazy to boil and peel potatoes? Try this quick, easy, and most importantly delicious parantha which can be enjoyed on its own or dipped in a delicious curry.





2) Multigrain Broccoli Parantha





Try this unique and healthy recipe. We guarantee your family will love it. It's made with the goodness of broccoli, oat flour, multi grain flour and melange of spices. You can pair it up with curd.





3) Sulemani Parantha





Try this mouth-watering layered parantha. Made with the goodness of eggs, it's is a must-try for your next meal.





The monsoon season is the perfect time to indulge in a steamy bowl of rajma and rice and we have some lip-smacking rajma recipes for you to satiate your cravings.





1) South-Style Rajma Rice





Put a fun south Indian twist to your regular rajma rice with this yummy variation of the popular dish. It's easy to make and tastes great as well.





2) Kashmiri Rajma Rice





Try this delicious creamy rajma recipe. It has the aroma of Kashmiri garam masala and a host of other spices.





3) Rajma Rice





Nothing is as delicious as the good old rajma rice to satisfy your cravings. The long hours of cooking give out a mesmerising aroma and lend spell-binding flavour.





Let us know what you think of Kriti Sanon's yummy comfort food and tell us which of these recipes was your favourite.