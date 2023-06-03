Kunal Kemmu's birthday celebrations continued in Mumbai as well. The actor rang in his 40th on May 25 with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in the Maldives. A picturesque destination, envious postcards, and a delicious-looking menu made his birthday yet more special. After a dreamy getaway with his family, the actor returned to Mumbai only to have another celebration with his friends. The party, attended by friends including Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, was held in Pali Hill road. Soha Ali Khan on her Instagram Stories gave us a glimpse of Kunal's sweet platter, which came with a message reading: “Happy birthday Kunal”. We could spot some churros with a variety of chocolate sauces, champurrado, dulce de leche, and mud cake among other sweet delicacies. Did it trigger your sweet tooth? We don't blame you!

A look into Kunal Kemmu's birthday celebration in Mumbai:

Also Read: Thanks To Soha Ali Khan, We Know That Kunal Kemmu Is A Cook Too

Photo Credit: Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram

Kumal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's Maldives getaway was all things dreamy and the actress had planned a perfect dinner date with her husband. Of course, she gave her Insta family a sneak peek of the dinner date set-up. Soha also dropped a snap of their extravagant menu that was specially customised for Kunal. While sharing the picture she added the text, “Dinner…The Kunal way.” Wondering what's on the menu? The appetizer included spiced pumpkin soup, coral reef tuna ceviche, fresh lab salad, and Caesar salad temptations with prawns.

It was a treat for their daughter Inaaya Kemmu as well, as she got her own appetizer menu that included creamy tomato soup with croutons. As far as the main course is concerned, it was loaded with proteins.

It started with an aquatic medley platter that had tiger prawns, grilled rock lobster, baby octopus, squid, green lip mussels and reef fish fillet. Next, we have a half BBQ corn-fed chicken, which was prepared with hickory smoked and a Belizean marinade.

This was followed by braised king trumpet mushrooms that were served with truffled parsnip puree, sauteed broccolini, and root vegetable jus. Spinach and ricotta ravioli that came with finger millet ravioli, roma tomato, parmesan, basil sauce, and some fresh herbs also made it to the bouge menu. Find the details here.

It was quite a special birthday celebration for Kunal Kemmu and we have no doubts about it!