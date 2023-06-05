Malaika Arora is a foodie, and her culinary tales stand testament to this statement. From exploring various cuisines to staying loyal to the local delicacies, her foodie shenanigans are worth all the wait. In a recent post on Instagram Stories, Malaika gave us a glimpse of her Sunday “cravings.” Wondering what all was on the table? Croissant with a small jar of jam, an almost finished glass of cold coffee, and what looked like scrambled eggs, topped with black pepper and fresh herbs. Our eagle eyes also spotted a bowl of pasta loaded with cheese in the corner. “Cravings,” Malaika Arora captioned the post. Take a look at Malaika Arora's indulgence:

If you follow Malaika Arora and keep track of her foodie outings, you would know that her comfort food is a South Indian meal. There is a dedicated fanbase of South Indian cuisine across the country, and Malaika is surely at the forefront. Days ago, she took a quick “brekkie” in between her hectic schedule. It featured a classic food combo: podi idli. Soft idli with ghee-podi mix drizzled on the top is the definition of a comfort meal. She relished it with two chutneys. "Idli, chutney, podi brekkie", Malaika Arora captioned the picture and added two heart emojis. Read the full story here.

Malaika Arora's “brekkie” always features a drool-worthy dish. Sunday breakfasts for Malaika Arora can also include a delicious sandwich. The loaded sandwich had a toast, covered with a generous amount of a creamy avocado spread, followed by slices of meat and a perfectly cooked sunny side up. It was topped with salt, pepper and some chopped spring onion greens. You would agree that Malaika's breakfast was not only visually appealing but also a wholesome and nutritious choice to start the day. Click here for the full story.

What do you crave on Sundays?

