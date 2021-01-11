Malaika Arora's Latest Breakfast Is This Indian Staple, Can You Guess? (See Pic)

Recently, Malaika chose to indulge in an Indian breakfast staple.

Highlights Malaika Arora keep on sharing fitness and diet secrets with her fans

She also often share pictures of her meals on Instagram

Her recent breakfast included an Indian staple that is yummy and healthy

Malaika Arora is one celebrity who never ceases us to give some fitness and diet inspirations every now and then. Be it her weight loss remedies, wholesome breakfast ideas or a balance of healthy yet delicious feast on festivals and vacations, Malaika manages to top it all. Her breakfast usually is as easy and simple as it could be with just a bowl full of yummy fruits and juice, but recently Malaika chose to indulge in an Indian breakfast staple that too is not just yummy and wholesome but also very easy to make!





On Sunday, Malaika took to Instagram to share a bowl full of poha, topped with green chillies and what looked like grated coconut and lemon wedges on the side. Poha is basically light, flaky flattened rice that is turned into an aromatic and flavourful dish with the addition of spices and herbs such as curry leaves, mustard seeds, peanuts and more with a dash of lemon juice. Here is how Malaika's bowl of Poha looked:





(Also Read: Malaika Arora's Breakfast Is A Treasure Of Vitamins And Protein; Steal Some Ideas, Maybe?)





Doesn't it look delicious? Malaika wrote '#pohesundays' on the picture. Poha is cooked in many different ways in different regions with each one having its own signature style of making. It is a go-to breakfast dish that takes just a couple of minutes to prepare and is also extremely satiating. No wonder everyone from Diljit Dosanjh to Jacqueline Fernandez and now Malaika are drooling ove this Indian breakfast staple!

And if you too are inspired from Malaika's latest breakfast inspiration, here are 5 ways to make it at home:





1. Oatmeal Poha





2. Soya Poha





3. Red Rice Poha





Promoted

4. Almond and Cranberry Poha





5. Traditional Poha







