Malaika Arora is one active celebrity on Instagram. From her work projects to personal life - she shares glimpses of it all with her 13.1million 'Insta-fam'. Besides, every now and then, we find her giving us sneak peeks into her fitness and diet regime. And following her diet closely, we feel, she likes keeping a balance between health and taste. Besides having healthy smoothies and salads, we also see her indulging in wholesome lunches, sweet treats and more. Her recent stories on Instagram are a proof of that.





Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a story featuring her Sunday breakfast and it was quite a clean and exquisite affair. Her meal for one included two slices of breads with jams and marmalades and a yummy, wholesome croissant. "Brekkie for 1..." she wrote alongside the picture. Take a look:





That's not all. She further shared what she ate throughout the day. After a wholesome breakfast, she munched on a few walnuts - a superfood that helps boost overall health. She posted a story of the same that turned yet more interesting as we saw her cracking her walnut with a classic manual nut cracker. "Old school walnut cracker..." she wrote alongside the picture. She also shared how walnut benefits our health. "Food for hair, skin n brain..." she wrote. Find the story here:

For the unversed, walnut is a brain-shaped superfood that is loaded with polyunsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, antioxidants and more. Besides, it also enriched with vitamins A and D that help promote metabolism, lose weight and more.





You may have it as is or add to your diet in form of smoothies, salad, chutney and more. Click here to find delicious ways to include walnuts to your diet.