Mira Kapoor Bakes A Delicious Marble Cake At Home And Here How It Looks (See Pics Inside)

Mira Kapoor baked a decadent marble cake at home.

Highlights Mira Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie

She keeps sharing her food shenaningan on Instagram

This time it was her homemade marble cake that caught our attention

Amid the lockdown and quarantine time that the country is going through due to Coronavirus, each one of us by now has got something to spend our time with. While many of us are working from home, some are using this time to get creative and are going back to what satisfies and brings them joy. And Mira Kapoor is doing exactly that!





Be it her healthy pudding or vegan Asian bowls, Mira Kapoor makes sure to keep her fans updated with all her latest food shenanigans. And if you've been following her on Instagram, you would know how big a foodie Mira Kapoor is! She sometimes let go her diet to indulge in whatever she craves. And this time she not only indulged but baked a drool-worthy marble cake at home. Baking can be extremely satisfying and guess that's what even Mira believes in!





She took to Instagram to share her baking experience and posted a picture of a beautifully whipped cake batter. She captioned the picture, "Back to baking after many years! Marble cake on its way #goodolclassic #lifeisbetterwithbutter." A marble cake is a very linear balance of dark and light batter that can be of two or more flavours. This delectable batter seemed to be that of chocolate and loads of butter! Have a look:





(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Got Zain Kapoor An Adorable Half Birthday Cake! (See Pictures))

She later shared a close-up look of the baked goodness on her Instagram stories. The cake sure looked soft, spongy and simply irresistible! We are sure her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor and their little ones would've loved gorging on the homemade treat.





Mira has surely motivated the baker in us and we cannot wait to try baking this cake in our kitchens! Here's hoping to get such cooking and baking motivation form our favourite celebs so we sail through the lockdown learning something new every day.







