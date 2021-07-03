Mira Kapoor loves Thai cuisine and her latest Instagram story is a proof of that. Social media influencer and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira began her weekend by relishing a lavish Thai meal. We can spot a spread with curries, rice, veggies but Pad See Ew (or Pad thai noodles) was her favourite dish from the cuisine. “Yummiest Thai Meal,” she declared in the caption. Mira's Insta story further read, “Thai is one of my favourite cuisines and I've always been on a hunt for authentic Thai food. Thanks for ending my hunt for a genuine Pad See Ew.” Check post here:





Pad See Ew is a traditional Thai style stir-fried thick rice noodles. It is spicy, saucy and defines indulgence. Already slurping? If yes, then you are in for a surprise.





We found some recipes that will help you experiment with different Thai recipes at home. Take a look at some of the most interesting and delicious recipes to put up a great show this weekend.

4 Delicious Thai Recipes For You:

1.Pad Thai Noodles:





This dish is a popular street food enjoyed in Thailand. It is made of flat noodles, tofu and various flavoured sauces. The tangy and spicy item is also quick to prepare. Click here for recipe.





2.Raw Papaya Salad:





Also known as Som Tum salad, it has the goodness of papaya. Carrots, chillies and soy sauce are stirred together to give this dish a peppery vibe. The recipe can be made tastier with the addition of peanuts and jaggery. Click here for recipe.





3.Hot Yellow Curry With Vegetables:





Thai curries have a global appeal. Do try this spicy and rich curry filled with veggies, milk and coconut. You can serve it hot with rice. Check out the recipe here.





4.Thai Crunchy Roll:





You can snack on this crispy snack which has authentic Thai flavours. It is made out of Thai ginger, lemongrass, Thai chilli paste, mushrooms and baby corn. Dar soy sauce and veg oyster sauce give it a zing. The golden-brown rolls can be gobbled with the sauce of your choice. Here is the recipe for you.





You already have this amazing list of Thai recipes at your fingertips. So, what are you waiting for? Get set and make yourself a yummy meal today. Let us know which of these delectable recipes will you try first.