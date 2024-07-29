Neena Gupta's culinary ventures are always a sheer delight. Now, the veteran actress has paid equal attention to her cookware. How do we know? Well, Neena Gupta recently dropped a video on her Instagram Stories revealing that she was ditching Teflon non-stick and aluminium pans. Her new alternative was the iron pan. “We are shifting to lohe ka kadhais” she can be heard saying in the video. The text on the clip read, “Finally making a shift from Teflon non-stick pans and Aluminium kadai to iron kadai.” With this, Neena Gupta has put up a subtle yet strong message on the health benefits of using iron pans. Unlike non-stick kadhai which may emanate toxic fumes, iron ones have superior heat conduction ensuring that the food is cooked properly.

Neena Gupta's foodie outings are laced with health-conscious elements. On a weekend, the veteran star treated herself to a plate of Cheela, prepared from suji and vegetables, garnished with curd. Sharing the meal on her now-disappeared Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Suji curd and veg cheela.” In the pic, we were able to spot three yummy pieces of colourful suji cheela. Presumably, they were made from onions, tomatoes, carrots, capsicum, and coriander leaves. It appeared that she paired the delicious and versatile pantry staple with slurpy coriander chutney. From the looks of it, we can imagine how tasty the dish might have been. Click here to read in detail.

Speaking of comfort food, the one dish that pops into our mind is khichdi. Safe to say, Neena Gupta echoes a similar sentiment. Previously, she shared a photo of relishing a steaming bowl of plain, yellow khichdi. The Badhaai Ho actress skipped adding any vegetables, only sprinkling some cumin seeds to the preparation. A classic, we must admit. "Khichdi is the best," she captioned. Full story here.

Neena Gupta's food diaries are a mouth-watering affair and we are waiting for more.