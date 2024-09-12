Imagine this: the sky is a blanket of grey, raindrops dance a soothing rhythm on your window and the irresistible aroma of pakoras fills the air. What could be more perfect on a rainy day? Rainy days and pakoras are truly a match made in heaven. As the monsoon envelops everything in a drizzle, nothing lifts the spirits quite like the warm, crispy crunch of these onion fritters. Actress Neena Gupta fully embraced this rainy-day delight. Her Instagram Stories offered a glimpse into her cosy breakfast spread, featuring not only onion fritters but also toast and a duo of mouthwatering chutneys — tomato and pudina-dhania. She wrote, “Rainy day bfast (breakfast).” Needless to say, her post made us crave some crispy and savoury delights.

Neena Gupta often shares posts on Instagram regarding her culinary explorations and cooking diaries. Previously, the veteran actress enjoyed a yummy homemade suji dish and shared the post on her Instagram handle. She shared a picture of her plate filled with vegetable cheela served with suji curd. On her Instagram Stories, we spotted three pieces of yummy and colourful cheela seemingly made of tomatoes, carrots, onions, coriander leaves, and capsicum. She seems to be a fan of green chutney. What do you think? She even paired the delectable snack with a coriander/pudina chutney. Giving details of her snack, she wrote, “Suji curd and veg cheela.” Read here to know more.

Before that, the Badhaai Ho actress shared a photo of a steaming bowl full of khichdi. The fuss-free meal, prepared by combining rice, lentils, spices and veggies was served on a white plate. In the background, we can spot another bowl full of Khichdi. Neena Gupta captioned the photo as "Khichdi is the best," and can you disagree with her? Read here to know more.

Neena Gupta's desi food journey is a feast in itself. Her Instagram post offered a tantalising glimpse into her authentic Indian meal, showcasing bharwan sabzi — stuffed potatoes, ivy gourd, onions and aubergine — served with paneer roti. The vibrant array of flavours and rich Indian spices in her meal left us craving more. In her short clip, Neena Gupta also shared her thoughts on the delightful tastes she experienced. Dive into her culinary world and discover more about her flavourful feast here.

Neena's food adventures are quite impressive. What do you say?