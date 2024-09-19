How can someone say no to brownies? The moist and crumbly sweet treat with a crispy, chocolatey crust and fudgy centre simply melts in your mouth, leaving you fully satisfied. When paired with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream, the joy knows no bounds. Don't know about you, but Parineeti Chopra surely agrees. However, she prefers to enjoy brownies the healthy way. On Wednesday, the actress treated her Insta-fam to a homemade brownie recipe that left us craving some too. Would you believe it only required three ingredients to prepare? "3 ingredient brownie: banana, peanut butter, cocoa," revealed Parineeti in the caption. To conclude, she shared that the final step is baking the brownies to achieve the perfect texture and flavour. Take a look:

If you follow Parineeti Chopra on Instagram, you'll know she absolutely loves desi food. Despite being in London, the foodie in her is always on the quest for desi dishes. Last month, Parineeti's gastronomical search led her to one of London's finest restaurants - Copper Chimney. She relished a mouth-watering dishes like naan-kulcha packed with oodles of butter and garnished with parsley. “How how how is the food this good? HOW!" she wondered and expressed the sentiment in the caption. Next on her culinary itinerary was roti served with Indian curry and onion slices. Two gulab jamuns were also displayed on the table. Read all about it here.

Parineeti Chopra's foodie adventures are always a feast for the eyes. Being a Punjabi girl, she never skips the chance to enjoy a wholesome Punjabi platter. Not long ago, the actress left us drooling with her appetising social media entry. She indulged in what appeared to be cheese toasts topped with fresh cilantro accompanied by a bowl of vinegar-soaked red chillies. Parineeti's caption, “Chillies with a side of food. Punjabi girl,” was a nod to her love for spicy dishes. Check out the full story here.

What do you think Parineeti Chopra will indulge in next? Tell us in the comments section below!