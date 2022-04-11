Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken the world by storm. From being a successful actor to a skilled singer and efficient producer - Priyanka is leaving a strong impression on every sector of the global entertainment industry. Besides, she is also known for her extensive philanthropic work. That's not all. She has emerged well as a restaurateur and launched her Indian restaurant in New York named Sona. And we get to see it all through her posts and stories on social media. Priyanka Chopra, who enjoys 76.1 million followers on Instagram, keeps her feed updated with all daily activities. And food has a major role to play in this. Be it her date nights with husband Nick Jonas and family or meals with friends, we have seen Priyanka devouring indulgent delicacies without any guilt. One such proof is her latest post on Instagram.





Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her meal date with the girlfriends. Her Insta-story features Priyanka Chopra shaking after having the Korean BBQ platter, thinking it might "make room for more" food. In fact, she asked the same question to her fans, "Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?" In between, we could also see her table that was filled with meat, mushroom, kimchi, greens, soju (Korean drink) and more. Check out the story here:

Looks delicious, isn't it? If you too love Korean cuisine, here are a few of our favourite dishes that you can easily make at home. Click here for the recipes.





And do let us know, do you too shake like Priyanka Chopra after overeating a delicious meal?



