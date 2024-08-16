Food is so much more than sustenance. It is a tool that helps us build incredible relationships. Yes, you can eat alone and enjoy your meal to the fullest. However, food takes a new meaning when shared with others, and eating with your family or friends will always create some lasting memories. This Raksha Bandhan 2024, we take a trip down childhood memory lane and revisit some of the most fun and adorable foodie moments you can only make with your siblings.

Here Are Some Of The Cutest Food Memories One Can Relate With Their Siblings:

1. Cooking Maggi Secretly At 2 In The Morning

Every kid loves Maggi but the instant noodles taste even more delicious when sneakily cooked at night. Most siblings would share this memory of quietly walking down to the kitchen and making Maggi with their brother or sister. All this must be done as silently as possible or you will have to face the wrath of your parents if they find out!

Eating Maggi secretly with our sibling is one of our favourite childhood memories! Photo Credit: iStock



2. Making Nowhere Near Round Rotis

Cooking with your sibling during childhood has got to be one of the most messy affairs. Siblings might venture into the kitchen thinking they can cook as well as mom, however, they would always leave the kitchen with a huge pile of mess and rotis that are difficult to eat and even more difficult to look at (what shape is that?).

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2024: When Is It, How To Celebrate And Homemade Sweets Recipes For Your Sibling

3. Sneakily Eating Aam Pappad

Your sibling is your partner in crime and though you may be always fighting, you make a solid team when it comes to hiding all the junk food you have been eating behind your mom's back. From ice candies that will probably "make you sick" to the aam pappad that you are 'not allowed' to eat, siblings make the perfect partner to snack on all kinds of junk food together.

4. Checking If Their Glass Has More Pepsi

Yes, we enjoy eating junk food together, but we can also get quite competitive. Somehow, the same food on their plate looks tastier than ours. Also, what on earth is going on with that extra drop of Pepsi in their glass? Not fair! Looks like half of our fights during childhood were over food.

The joy of eating junk food with your sibling as a child was something else! Photo Credit: iStock

5. Eating Their Share Of Saved Chocolates

"This half is mine and this half is yours, agreed?" Well, most siblings could be heard striking such deals over yummy foods like cake, chips, chocolate and anything that they both like. However, the naughty and foodie sibling might often break some treaties and secretly eat their sibling's share of food too!

Also Read: 6 Lip-Smacking Snacks Perfect for This Raksha Bandhan





Which of these foodie memories with your siblings do you relate to? Can you recall any more interesting moments? Share with us in the comments section.