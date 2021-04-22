If you have been following Rhea Kapoor on Instagram, then you would agree that she has emerged well as a 'food influencer'. Besides carving niche as a filmmaker and a fashion stylist, she's now making quite a buzz on social media with her food shenanigans. She has movies like 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Aisha' and 'Khoobsurat' to her credits. Now, Rhea is all set to explore her culinary prowess. From her signature lobster to crispy chicken burger - you will find the 34-year-old diva cooking some exotic dishes every now and then. Besides she also gives us sneak peek into her daily meals and her food expeditions through Insta stories and posts.

Keeping up with the tradition, Rhea Kapoor on Wednesday shared a story featuring a delicious meal she recently devoured. The menu included Taiwanese noodles soup, some freshly-baked breads and more. The meal was prepared by Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo. Alongside giving us sneak peeks into her meal, Rhea wrote, "One of best lockdown meals @chefseefah." Take a look.

The meal didn't end with just soup and bread. Rhea shared a third story featuring some yummy desserts she relished later. The dessert platter included tiramisu, brioche and donuts. Slurping, right? Here's the story.

It goes without saying that Rhea is a true foodie. Not even a week ago, Rhea was seen enjoying a lavish Sindhi meal prepared by Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani. It was an extensive meal that included the signature Sindhi kadhi, mutton curry, chicken and sai bhaji.

To check out more of Rhea Kapoor's food expeditions, click here.