By now, we all know how good a chef Rhea Kapoor is. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find Rhea sharing glimpses of her culinary prowess every now and then. Besides being a successful producer and fashion stylist, she has also impressed many with her signature lobster recipe, crispy chicken burger recipe and more. You will often find stories and posts on Instagram featuring Rhea's recipes with her patent hashtag #rheamade. It goes without saying that she is a true foodie; and Rhea has been proving that with her food shenanigans on Instagram. Alongside her #rheamade recipes, she quite regularly gives sneak peeks into her lunch and dinner dates with friends and family.

Keeping up with the tradition, the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer took to her Instagram handle to tease her more than 1.5 million followers with one of her latest meal spreads. We must say it was indeed a grand one. Rhea devoured a delicious Sindhi meal prepared by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani. She shared a video story on the photo-sharing app and wrote alongside, "Thank you for the insane Sindhi meal @vickythechef @the.speakeasykitchen the Sindhi curry, mutton curry, chicken and Sai bhaji took me straight to Sunday lunch memories." Take a look.

Also Read: You Are Prohibited From Viewing Rhea Kapoor's Food Post If On Diet

Already slurping? If yes, then we have got you covered here. We found the recipes for some of these signature Sindhi dishes that will help you put together a delicious meal for your family and loved ones this weekend. Let's find out.

Click here for the recipe of Sindhi kadhi.

Click here for the recipe of Sai bhaji.

We got you the yummy seyal chicken recipe for a flavourful meal. Click here.

And if you want to have some mutton too, we suggest, try this foto bhuno gosht - Sindhi-style mutton chops. Click here.

Try these recipes and do let us know which one did you like the most. Happy Weekend, everyone!