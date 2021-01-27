SEARCH
Shilpa Shetty's Salad Bowl Includes Everything Green, Healthy And Homegrown (See Pics)

Shilpa Shetty's lunch featured a salad bowl made with veggies grown at the backyard of her home. It looks delicious!

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: January 27, 2021 15:35 IST

Shilpa Shetty swears by healthy living and nutritious living.

  • Shilpa Shetty shared her recent lunch menu on Instagram.
  • It was a salad bowl loaded with healthy greens.
  • As per the Insta-story, the ingredients used in the salad were homegrown.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the fittest celebrities in India today and there are no two ways about it. Just like her favourite tagline 'swasth raho, mast raho', Shilpa is one happy soul who endorses everything healthy, and plant-based. If you happen to follow her on social media, you will find the diva sharing slices of her healthy living time to time with the world. From her power yoga to balanced eating habits - Shilpa never fails to give us major health goals. Keeping up with the tradition, she recently took to her Instagram handle to share a story featuring her recent lunch bowl; and trust us, it looks super delicious. 'Backyard to table,' she wrote along with the image. Let's check it out:

The snap was of a healthy salad bowl that includes beetroot, spinach, lettuce, black olives, pomegranate, cucumber and apple tossed with some simple salad dressing and cheese/paneer crumbles on the top. What makes the dish even more special is the fact that all these veggies were homegrown. Yes, you heard it right!

It's been a while now that the 45-year-old actress-turned-entrepreneur is growing different vegetables at her home. From avocados to lettuce, bell peppers and more - Shilpa has also been sharing stories and snippets of her 'home-grown' greens. Earlier this month, she shared a story featuring a salad bowl that too included homegrown ingredients like avocados, spinach, lettuce et al.

The fitness enthusiast also posted a video clip on Instagram that showed her growing various green leaves and herbs at her backyard using hydroponic farming (soil-less farming). "I have my own little Hydroponic farm in our backyard, and we've managed to produce our own salad in 25 days," her post read.

"And just like that, we have bok choy, mint, lettuce, kale, basil, and so many more greens to devour. Very few things feel as wonderful as seeing your passion come to fruition," the post further read.

Here's another video from Shilpa's backyard farming:

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

Tags:  Shilpa ShettyInstagramSalad Recipe
