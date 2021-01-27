Shilpa Shetty's Salad Bowl Includes Everything Green, Healthy And Homegrown (See Pics)

Shilpa Shetty swears by healthy living and nutritious living.

Highlights Shilpa Shetty shared her recent lunch menu on Instagram.

It was a salad bowl loaded with healthy greens.

As per the Insta-story, the ingredients used in the salad were homegrown.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the fittest celebrities in India today and there are no two ways about it. Just like her favourite tagline 'swasth raho, mast raho', Shilpa is one happy soul who endorses everything healthy, and plant-based. If you happen to follow her on social media, you will find the diva sharing slices of her healthy living time to time with the world. From her power yoga to balanced eating habits - Shilpa never fails to give us major health goals. Keeping up with the tradition, she recently took to her Instagram handle to share a story featuring her recent lunch bowl; and trust us, it looks super delicious. 'Backyard to table,' she wrote along with the image. Let's check it out:





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's 'Sunday Vibe' Was All About Gobi-Gajar-Shalgam Achar - Pictures And Recipe Inside





The snap was of a healthy salad bowl that includes beetroot, spinach, lettuce, black olives, pomegranate, cucumber and apple tossed with some simple salad dressing and cheese/paneer crumbles on the top. What makes the dish even more special is the fact that all these veggies were homegrown. Yes, you heard it right!

It's been a while now that the 45-year-old actress-turned-entrepreneur is growing different vegetables at her home. From avocados to lettuce, bell peppers and more - Shilpa has also been sharing stories and snippets of her 'home-grown' greens. Earlier this month, she shared a story featuring a salad bowl that too included homegrown ingredients like avocados, spinach, lettuce et al.





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Shares No Maida, No Sugar Banana Bread Recipe That She Makes For Son Viaan





The fitness enthusiast also posted a video clip on Instagram that showed her growing various green leaves and herbs at her backyard using hydroponic farming (soil-less farming). "I have my own little Hydroponic farm in our backyard, and we've managed to produce our own salad in 25 days," her post read.





Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty Reveals How She Burns Off Calories From Sweets!











"And just like that, we have bok choy, mint, lettuce, kale, basil, and so many more greens to devour. Very few things feel as wonderful as seeing your passion come to fruition," the post further read.





Here's another video from Shilpa's backyard farming:





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Celebrated Daughter Samisha's First Lohri With This Yummy Winter Staple





Promoted









