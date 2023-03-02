Gujarati cuisine is one of the oldest culinary treasures of India. It is primarily vegetarian and offers a wide range of pickles, chutneys, and farsans. What impresses us about Gujarati food is the creative use of vegetables and mild spices on a daily basis. It offers an exquisite blend of flavours where the sweet notes tend to dominate most of the dishes. And it seems like we are not the only ones who are in love with this delectable cuisine. Actress Shraddha Kapoor is giving us good company. Recently, she visited Ahmedabad as she is gearing up for her comeback film Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. It goes without saying that she couldn't miss out on relishing the traditional Gujarati delicacies. Her indulgence? The forever favourite Dhokla.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo of herself staring at her plate of dhokla with utmost love. The dhokla was accompanied by some pakoras and two kinds of chutney - green and red. “Thank You Amdavad,” she captioned the post. And further wrote: “Super food, warmest people.” Take a look:

Healthy for your gut, and light on the stomach, Gujarati cuisine takes your taste buds on a joyous ride. Just like Shraddha Kapoor, if you want to savour yummy snacks, we have picked a bunch of recipes which can be prepared in no time.

1. Dhokla

Has Shraddha Kapoor's indulgence left you craving the ultimate Gujarati food? Well, you can prepare it at home in no time. This dhokla recipe is a quick and easy one that is super delicious and equally healthy. All you need is 30 minutes from the clock and a handful of ingredients. Get the recipe now.

2. Khandvi

Mouth-melting khandvi is made with gram flour. This rolled, bright yellow snack is tempered with coconut, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Serve it with hot tea. Click here for full recipe.

3. Gujarati Samosa

No, we are not talking about the regular aloo stuffed samosas. This much-loved treat has a chunky filling of peas sauteed with sugar and lime juice. Gujarati samosas have the perfect mix of spicy and tangy flavours. Get the recipe here.

4. Methi Ka Thepla

Popularly made in Gujarat, this Indian bread is made with whole wheat flour kneaded with methi, chillies, yoghurt, herbs and some sugar. Looking for the recipe? Click here.

5. Handvo

This is not your regular tea cake. Gujarati cuisine has given it a savoury twist. Crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, it is a healthy mix of bottle gourd (lauki) along with an aromatic mix of buttermilk, lentils, coriander, flour, chillies, and rice. Recipe here.

Prepare these recipes at home and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments section below.