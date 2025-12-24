Soha Ali Khan has always been disciplined towards taking care of her health. She often shares fitness tips and nutritious recipes on social media, inspiring many to embark on a path of holistic wellness. On Christmas Eve, December 24, Soha Ali Khan dropped a video on Instagram offering fans a peek into her easy-to-make green juice recipe. Green juices, typically made of vegetables and other ingredients, not only fill your tummy but also offer a range of health benefits.

The clip opened to the 47-year-old, adding a handful of greens, sliced carrots, dragonfruit, and diced cucumbers into a blender. Next, she poured a sufficient quantity of water into it. The result was a thick concoction of a fresh and nutrient-rich drink that was refreshingly hydrating. Soha Ali Khan poured the green juice into a cup and sipped the glass of goodness.

Her side note read, “Christmas is all about the joy of GIVING, but as women, we are no strangers to giving. So this season let's TAKE. Let's take some time for Christmas coloured self-care!! 1. Green for a liver detox juice. 2. Red for a heart-friendly workout 3. White for peace of mind that comes with a good night's sleep. Happy Healthy Christmas everyone!!"

Soha Ali Khan is a fan of green beverages. Back in October, the Tum Mile actress uploaded a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring a glass full of pumpkin juice. She admitted to consuming it the first thing in the morning. As the glass sat on the table, one couldn't help but notice the straw, adorned with a small piece of pumpkin, carved out in a cute heart shape. The little piece of art was crafted by Soha's daughter, Inaaya, as the actress tagged the little munchkin in her caption. Read all about it here.

Before that, Soha Ali Khan was seen making another healthy juice with ash gourd. At first, she chops it into small pieces, transfers them into a long metal container, pours some water and mixes it with a hand blender. A squeeze of lime and a pinch of salt post-straining the liquid completes the process. Click here to know more.