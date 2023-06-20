Renowned author Stephen King recently started up a discussion around peanut butter. In the replies section, a user shared a picture of a tombstone that featured a rather unconventional engraving. No, it wasn't any adorable message or any gorgeous painting. Instead, the tombstone had a recipe for peanut butter cookies. Yes, you read that right. Someone had immortalised their love for these delectable treats on the tombstone. In the original tweet, Stephen King wrote, "Peanut butter and bacon sandwiches are GLUTEN and CHOLESTEROL free!" Meanwhile, in the replies section, user @SoloFlow786 wrote, "There is a peanut butter cookie recipe on the back of this grave." This tweet became an instant hit on the microblogging site and garnered much attention from Twitteratis.

One of the user was reminded of a TikToker who only makes recipes found on tombstones. He wrote, “Someone on Tiktok only makes recipes that she finds on gravestones.”

Not everyone was impressed with the recipe of the dead man. “Makes no sense and not followable,” another said.

The long list of ingredients mentioned on the tombstone didn't go down well among users. One of them mentioned, “Too many unnecessary ingredients. My PB cookie recipe has 3 ingredients. PB, egg, sugar.”

An individual even shared what would be the recipe he would want to engrave on his tombstone. “Mine will be a salsa recipe I stole from a friend lol. She'll be pissed if I die first. Lol.”





“Saved the pic to bake something new for Xmas, thank you,” read a tweet on the microblogging site.

