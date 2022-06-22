If Suresh Raina was not a cricketer, then he would have surely been a chef or a restauranteur. Don't believe us? We suggest, check out his Instagram and decide for yourself. One of the most active sportspersons on social media, Suresh Raina enjoys 20.3 million followers on Instagram. He keeps them entertained with various updates about his daily life; and what we like the most is the fact that major share of these updates involve food. If you follow Suresh Raina's Insta-handle, you will get to see his love for food. He gives us sneak peek into it all through various posts and stories. Besides indulging in different delicacies (from saag to sushi), he loves to experiment in the kitchen too. We have seen him trying out various unique gadgets and utensils for cooking; then there are glimpses of him having fun cooking session with kids Gracia and Rio Raina. One such adorable instance is his latest story on the photo-sharing app.





Keeping up with his tradition of updating the fans with interesting food stories, Raina recently took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of how his six-year-old daughter Gracia Raina cooked for her mother Priyanka Chaudhary Raina. In the boomerang video, we could see cute Gracia sautéing veggies in what looks like an earthen pot, set on a grill. The whole setup was done outdoor, may be in the lawn of the Raina household. "Cooking for mom," Raina captioned the video. Here's a glimpse:

Such an adorable video, isn't it? But this is not the first time that we saw the Raina kids cooking food with the father. Earlier, wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina shared a Reel that featured the veteran cricketer cooking in a handi; whereas, Gracia was busy making pizza. "Family that cooks together, stays together. Hubby's obsession with handi cooking & Gracia's obsession with pizza. Rio is doing what he does the best... being the cutest," she captioned the post. Take a look:





How did you find these cute videos of Suresh Raina and his kids? Do let us know in the comments below.