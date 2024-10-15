A Hyderabad student received an unexpected response from Zomato to a complaint about a food order placed on the delivery app. The woman took to X to share a screengrab of the texts she apparently exchanged with Zomato's customer care. Through the chat, we came to know that she had ordered Chicken Manchurian and received Chicken 65. The person replying on Zomato's behalf asks her to wait as they check with the restaurant regarding the alleged mix-up. The text sent after that is what the X user found rather bizarre. It reads, "We request you to please have it.... We are sure you will love it." The Hyderabad woman captioned the screenshot, "Average Zomato experience."

The X post has received more than 530K views so far. Zomato Care's official handle has also responded to the viral post, stating, "Hi Ananya, we're truly sorry for the trouble you have faced. This is not the kind of experience we ever wanted for you. Shoot us a DM with your registered phone number/ order ID, and we'll get things sorted at the earliest."

Several X users found Zomato's chat response rather surprising and even funny. Check out some of the reactions below:

Before this, social media users praised a Zomato agent who delivered food through the flooded streets of Ahmedabad some months ago. A widely circulated clip on X (formerly Twitter) shows the delivery agent wading through knee-deep water. People urged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to reward the agent for his outstanding work. Click here to read the full story.





