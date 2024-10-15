A Hyderabad student received an unexpected response from Zomato to a complaint about a food order placed on the delivery app. The woman took to X to share a screengrab of the texts she apparently exchanged with Zomato's customer care. Through the chat, we came to know that she had ordered Chicken Manchurian and received Chicken 65. The person replying on Zomato's behalf asks her to wait as they check with the restaurant regarding the alleged mix-up. The text sent after that is what the X user found rather bizarre. It reads, "We request you to please have it.... We are sure you will love it." The Hyderabad woman captioned the screenshot, "Average Zomato experience."
average zomato experience pic.twitter.com/8EcoP9SN1P— ananya🍉 (@ananyapotatoe) October 14, 2024
The X post has received more than 530K views so far. Zomato Care's official handle has also responded to the viral post, stating, "Hi Ananya, we're truly sorry for the trouble you have faced. This is not the kind of experience we ever wanted for you. Shoot us a DM with your registered phone number/ order ID, and we'll get things sorted at the earliest."
Hi Ananya, we're truly sorry for the trouble you have faced. This is not the kind of experience we ever wanted for you. Shoot us a DM with your registered phone number/ order ID, and we'll get things sorted at the earliest. https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se— Zomato Care (@zomatocare) October 15, 2024
Several X users found Zomato's chat response rather surprising and even funny. Check out some of the reactions below:
Better than asking for photos of missing items 🥲— Shivam (@Scmmishra) October 14, 2024
Yea zomato just got my order wrong every time with no refunds but the food was tasty at least— Matt (@ThinkWiselyMatt) October 14, 2024
Tell me this is edited. 😂😂😭😂😭— Random.asthetixxx (@RAsthetixx80777) October 14, 2024
Zomato knows you better than you!— Prabal Singh (@PrblSing) October 15, 2024
Zomato be like: Goods sold will not be returned.— Kavita (@kavita10_) October 14, 2024
Hahahhaa lovely. Zomato agents are up-ing their sass game. 😭🙌😂— yehloopinion (@yehloopinion) October 14, 2024
Before this, social media users praised a Zomato agent who delivered food through the flooded streets of Ahmedabad some months ago. A widely circulated clip on X (formerly Twitter) shows the delivery agent wading through knee-deep water. People urged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to reward the agent for his outstanding work. Click here to read the full story.
