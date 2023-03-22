Nowadays, food is just a click away. Quite literally. And we have to thank the food delivery platforms for it. After all, they have made our lives so much easier. Whether you get occupied in hectic office schedules or feel those hunger pangs at midnight, all you have to do is - pick up your phone, add a meal to your cart, place the order, and voila. Time and again, several incidents have surfaced on the internet where food delivery agents have gone out of their way to deliver food.

Now, in order to make your life all the more convenient, this food-delivery service will also be functional at the airports. Yes, you read it right! You no longer have to rush to the food stores at the Delhi and Mumbai international airports. Because an Indian EV store named BLive has deployed electric kick scooters for food delivery. They joined hands with Lite Bite Foods (LBF) and Devyani International Limited (DIL) to provide EV solutions and benefits to over 30,000 air travellers on a daily basis.

Now enjoy your favourite foods at the airport without hassle. Photo: Facebook

The company aims to reduce food delivery time at airports, minimize waiting periods for customers, and bring more convenience to the delivery staff, along with reducing carbon footprint and enabling a hassle-free airport experience. With this EV assistance, the food chain operators will not only be able to cater to the heightened customer demands with enhanced staff performance but will also be able to contribute to sustainability targets with clean mobility.

Reportedly, the multi-brand EV platform in the second stage of this partnership will expand its “EV solutions to over 655 outlets of DIL and over 150+ outlets of LBF to promote and achieve 100% e-mobility adoption in India.”

Talking about how the initiative will provide assistance at the Mumbai airport, Samarth Kholkar, CEO and Co-Founder of BLive, said, “Mumbai airport is one of the busiest and important airports globally. Here, our partners were facing difficulties with heightened customer demands and increase in passenger footfall. We are glad that the electric scooters provided by us not only helped them in addressing their challenges in timely food delivery but also supported them in their transition to clean mobility.”