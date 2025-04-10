People who stay away from home miss and crave one thing above all — ghar ka khana. But ask those living with their parents and you will get a completely different answer. Many would complain about the never-ending cycle of having bhindi ki sabzi and plain old dal every day. Along similar lines, a person has shared a super-fun and relatable video on Instagram highlighting this regular kitchen drama. The clip begins with the man asking his mother, “Mummy, aaj khaane mei kya banaya hai (Mom, what did you make for lunch today?). To this, the mother replies, “Khichdi”.

The man then playfully expresses his disappointment at having khichdi every day. He sings a parody of the song AlaBarfi from the 2012 film Barfi, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The man humorously asks his mother to make chole bhature, rajma chawal and phuchka. He sings, “Yummy yummy, khilado mummy daal bati churma (please feed me yummy daal bati churma mom).” The candid moment turns extra sweet when the mother also grooves to his son's tunes.

After listening to his son's food demands, the mother says, “Pehle khichdi toh khalo beta (First eat khichdi son).” In his response, the man jokes, “Khichdi aap kisi aur ko khilayiye. Hum toh khayenge shahi paneer. (You can serve khichdi to someone else. I'll have shahi paneer.)” The side note read, “Toh aapki mummy ne kya banaya aaj? (So, what did your mom make today?)

Watch the full video below:

The adorable video received a flurry of reactions.

“I was upset at the hostel missing my mom's haath ka khana and at this moment, I saw this reel. It was amazing, it made my day,” shared a user.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “Missing Ghar ka khanaa alreadyy.”

“Sweeter than a Barfi,” commented Netflix.

A user wrote, “My mumma says she needs part 2 of this!”

“The kind of cute things I want to watch on the internet,” read a remark.

The video has so far garnered 1.3 million views brought a smile to many faces.