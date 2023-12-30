Do not disturb Karan Johar. The filmmaker is currently in London, enjoying the last days of 2023. And just like the rest of us, he is also a foodie at heart. KJo's latest Instagram Story is proof of how he just can't resist acknowledging places that serve good food. During his foodilicious adventures in London, Karan found a “fantastic Chinese restaurant” and decided to give it a shout-out. He posted a picture of the restaurant named Mimi Mei Fair and tagged the official handle of the restaurant and the restaurateur, Samyukta Nair. In his caption, he wrote, “I'm no food blogger but this absolutely fantastic Chinese restaurant in the heart of Mayfair London has compelled me to be one!!! Probably the most satisfying meal I have had this year! I feel like overreacting! Never felt this good! Congratulations.”

Craving Chinese food now? We have the perfect recipes for you.

Here Are 5 Chinese Recipes You Must Try:

1. Dim Sums

Delicate parcels of joy, dim sums are bite-sized wonders bursting with flavours. Each dumpling is a harmonious blend of succulent fillings encased in a thin, translucent wrapper, promising a delightful journey for your taste buds. Click here to get the recipe.

2. Hot And Sour Soup

A steaming bowl of hot and sour soup is a symphony of contrasting flavours. The tangy broth, laden with mushrooms, tofu, and vegetables, invigorates the senses with its robust taste and comforting warmth. Recipe here.

3. Quick Noodles

Tossed in an array of aromatic sauces and stir-fried with vibrant vegetables or succulent meats, these noodles promise a deliciously convenient feast. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Szechwan Chilli Chicken

The tender chicken, coated in a spicy Szechwan sauce, delivers an explosive combination of heat and umami, leaving a lingering warmth that beckons the adventurous palate. Detailed recipe here.

5. Spring Rolls

These culinary masterpieces are wrapped in a thin, delicate shell. Bursting with a medley of vegetables or savoury meats, each bite offers a delightful crunch, making them an irresistible appetiser. Click here and get the recipe.