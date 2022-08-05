The weekend is almost here, and you know what we foodies like to do over these two days? We wish to eat to our heart's content! But this weekend, we suggest you skip the regular recipe for paneer, chicken, mutton, or other snacks. This time, how about trying out some delicious seafood!? Seafood might be more prevalent near the country's coastal regions, but every once in a while, we wish to devour a plateful of seafood and get lost in its taste. And the easiest and the most popular thing among all the seafood recipes to try out is fish. So, here we bring you some yummy fish recipes to try over the weekend.





(Also Read: Restaurant-Style Spicy Chilli Fish Recipe: Try This Dish For A Fiery Weekend Snack)

Here Are 7 Fish Recipes To Try

Rice is combined with tender and delicious fish pieces. It is cooked with a variety of whole spices that give this dish its robust flavour and aroma. Plus, it is a good replacement for your regular chicken and mutton biryani. Do try this out!

This fish, which is grilled, is full of zesty citrus flavours and will wow guests at any dinner party. Add some orange and lemon juice, and a few rocket leaves, and you're ready to go! You can pair this with a light garlic-based dip as well for an extra zing of flavour.

On days when you're in the mood for something fried, crunchy, and decadent, this Bombil fish fry is perfect. It is tangy, flavourful, and comforting. Add a splash of lemon juice on top for an extra zesty finish. You can serve this with rice and relish.





Kebabs are the one thing that people around the world love to have. They are juicy, succulent, and delicious. Everyone will be reaching for another piece when these fish kebabs are served with a yummy sauce made with onion, coriander, cumin, and a blast of garlic!





Before being crumb-fried in this dish, the fish fillet is marinated in a blend of flavourful spices. To truly experience eating Bengali-style fish food, serve this fish fry with kasundi, a mustard sauce famous in Bengal. It has a sharp and comforting taste.





(Also Read: Fish Pakoda Recipe: Make This Crunchy Party Snack In Under 15 Minutes (Recipe Video Inside)





Another fish snack that you must try is these fish cutlets. You can make these cutlets with leftover fish in your fridge. It is a perfect snack for any day! Here, you would need to steam the fish and mince it with spices and potatoes. Then deep fry for crispiness.





Who doesn't love to have Punjabi flavours? If you are a fan of the same, you cannot miss out on this yummy Punjabi-style fish fry. It is an easy recipe to make and gives you maximum flavours!











Do try out these recipes and let us know how they turned out for you!



