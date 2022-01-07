Veganuary is making quite some noise this year. The vegan month of January has got many people raving about the vegan diet and celebrities, too, are diving into this trend. Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have jumped on the bandwagon. The South beauty has shared a photo of her delicious meal on Instagram Stories. What we see is a platter of delectable plant-based foods. She is drooling over some amazing looking tofus. The tofus have been grilled and served with some sauce on them. On the side, we see sautéed vegetables like sliced carrots, beans, broccoli and beans. The plate also contains a serving of spiced rice. Samantha has captioned the image in a funky way, "Holy tofu."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to munch on finger-licking dishes and she hasn't kept her cravings secret. Her social media updates let us know about her latest food adventures. The actress has a strict workout regime. But she isn't giving up on good food in order to stick to her routine. Instead, her mantra is "workout to eat". Interesting, right? Well, with this idea in her heart, nothing stops her from indulging in samosas after a good exercise schedule.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu doesn't stop herself from enjoying the festivals with food. So she gorged down some scrumptious golgappas this Diwali. Her bingeing spree sent us drooling. "Diwali Bingeing," she called it and shared a photo to prove her love for Indian snacks.





When out in Dubai, she made the most of her vacation. She started her trip with dishes of exotic cuisine. Lebanese food was her first stop. The actress shared photos of the finger-licking platter on Instagram Stories and sent her fans into a tizzy. After all, who can resist such tempting food?





But that doesn't mean the actress has forgotten the charm of a delicious Indian thali. While sticking to her vegan diet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes the most of the diversity of Indian cuisine. Once, she relished an Indian thali and left us with hunger pangs with the photos.