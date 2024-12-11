Google Trends has released its 'Year in Search 2024' report, highlighting the most searched topics across categories and regions worldwide. In the food category, the most Googled items ranged from mocktails to salads to cheese-loaded macaroni. Analysing global trends, the majority of top Google searches revolved around new or unusual recipes that went viral on social media platforms. Meanwhile, most of the Google-searched recipes in India were a mix of social media trends and traditional festive dishes. Here's a closer look:

Top 10 Recipes That Took Over 2024 - Here's What Everyone Googled Most:

1. Olympic Chocolate Muffins

This chocolate muffin went viral on social media and Google searches during the Paris Olympics 2024. It was served at the Athletes' Village, and Olympians were in awe of its deliciousness.

2. Tanghulu

Thanks to social media, Tanghulu is a popular street food from China that went viral worldwide. Tanghulu looks pretty, with brightly coloured fruits on a skewer coated in a glossy, transparent, hard sugar shell. Click here to learn how to make these.

3. Tini's Mac And Cheese

In November, TikTok user Tini posted a video of how she makes mac and cheese for the holiday season. The recipe with two-and-a-half pounds of cheese and a creamy roux took social media by storm.

4. Mango Pickle

Traditionally a popular South and Southeast Asian recipe, Mango pickle seems to have caught global attention in 2024.

5. Dubai Chocolate Bar

The Dubai chocolate bar (originally from FIX Dessert Chocolatier) packed with toasted kataifi-covered pistachio cream went viral on social media for its unique taste, look and luxurious experience.





6. Dense Bean Salad

The dense bean salad that went viral on TikTok is a multi-bean salad mixed with veggies, meats, cheese and some dressing.

7. Chia Water

Chia water rose to popularity for its multiple health and weight loss benefits. Read more about it here.

8. Sleepy Girl

The sleepy girl mocktail that went viral on social media suggests drinking tart cherry juice and magnesium powder for better sleep.

9. Lemon Balm

Lemon balm tea is made of dried lemon balm leaves. Traditionally, people use lemon balm tea to help improve mood and decrease stress.

10. Viral Cucumber Salad

One of the major influences behind this viral trend is a vlogger from Canada named Logan Moffitt. He has given the basic Asian-inspired cucumber salad his twist using ingredients ranging from salmon and cream cheese to strawberry jam and peanut butter. Read more about it here.





Now, let's take a look at the most googled recipes in India in 2024:

Top 10 Googled Recipes In India In 2024:

1. Porn Star Martini

Combining flavours of passion fruit, vanilla, and sparkling wine, the Porn Star Martini has become a modern classic cocktail, which proves to be a popular choice in India.

2. Mango Pickle

Indians can't get enough of their favourite aam ka achaar, making it one of the most searched recipes in 2024.

3. Dhaniya Panjiri

According to Hindu mythology, Dhaniya Panjiri is considered to be Lord Krishna's favourite and is especially prepared on Janmashtami.





4. Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi is a special dish made traditionally for the Telugu New Year. It is made of neem flowers, raw unripe green mango, jaggery, pepper powder, coconut and salt.

5. Charnamrit

Charnamrit, or Panchamrit, is a sweet drink made of milk, curd, basil leaves, honey and Ganga jal. It is especially prepared on Guru Purnima and Janmashtami.

6. Ema Datshi

Ema Datshi is a spicy Bhutanese stew made from hot chilli peppers and cheese. It went viral in India after actor Deepika Padukone expressed her love for this dish in an interview.

7. Flat White

A flat white is a coffee drink consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Google Doodle celebrated this beverage in March 2024.

8. Kanji

Kanji is a traditional North Indian fermented drink made with water, carrots, beetroot, mustard seeds and asafoetida.

9. Shankarpali

This is an easy and simple sweet maida biscuit or diamond-shaped biscuit prepared especially during Diwali or Holi.

10. Chammanthi

Chammanthi Podi is a dry condiment and chutney from Kerala. It is made by blending coconut, tamarind, ginger, small onion and herbs.





Which recipe intrigued you the most in 2024? Share with us in the comments section.