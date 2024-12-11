Google Trends has released its 'Year in Search 2024' report, highlighting the most searched topics across categories and regions worldwide. In the food category, the most Googled items ranged from mocktails to salads to cheese-loaded macaroni. Analysing global trends, the majority of top Google searches revolved around new or unusual recipes that went viral on social media platforms. Meanwhile, most of the Google-searched recipes in India were a mix of social media trends and traditional festive dishes. Here's a closer look:
Top 10 Recipes That Took Over 2024 - Here's What Everyone Googled Most:
1. Olympic Chocolate Muffins
This chocolate muffin went viral on social media and Google searches during the Paris Olympics 2024. It was served at the Athletes' Village, and Olympians were in awe of its deliciousness.
2. Tanghulu
Thanks to social media, Tanghulu is a popular street food from China that went viral worldwide. Tanghulu looks pretty, with brightly coloured fruits on a skewer coated in a glossy, transparent, hard sugar shell. Click here to learn how to make these.
3. Tini's Mac And Cheese
In November, TikTok user Tini posted a video of how she makes mac and cheese for the holiday season. The recipe with two-and-a-half pounds of cheese and a creamy roux took social media by storm.
4. Mango Pickle
Traditionally a popular South and Southeast Asian recipe, Mango pickle seems to have caught global attention in 2024.
5. Dubai Chocolate Bar
The Dubai chocolate bar (originally from FIX Dessert Chocolatier) packed with toasted kataifi-covered pistachio cream went viral on social media for its unique taste, look and luxurious experience.
Also Read: 8 Food Delivery Moments From 2024 That Left Us Surprised And Speechless
6. Dense Bean Salad
The dense bean salad that went viral on TikTok is a multi-bean salad mixed with veggies, meats, cheese and some dressing.
7. Chia Water
Chia water rose to popularity for its multiple health and weight loss benefits. Read more about it here.
8. Sleepy Girl
The sleepy girl mocktail that went viral on social media suggests drinking tart cherry juice and magnesium powder for better sleep.
9. Lemon Balm
Lemon balm tea is made of dried lemon balm leaves. Traditionally, people use lemon balm tea to help improve mood and decrease stress.
10. Viral Cucumber Salad
One of the major influences behind this viral trend is a vlogger from Canada named Logan Moffitt. He has given the basic Asian-inspired cucumber salad his twist using ingredients ranging from salmon and cream cheese to strawberry jam and peanut butter. Read more about it here.
Now, let's take a look at the most googled recipes in India in 2024:
Top 10 Googled Recipes In India In 2024:
1. Porn Star Martini
Combining flavours of passion fruit, vanilla, and sparkling wine, the Porn Star Martini has become a modern classic cocktail, which proves to be a popular choice in India.
2. Mango Pickle
Indians can't get enough of their favourite aam ka achaar, making it one of the most searched recipes in 2024.
3. Dhaniya Panjiri
According to Hindu mythology, Dhaniya Panjiri is considered to be Lord Krishna's favourite and is especially prepared on Janmashtami.
Also Read:9 Food Hacks That Took Over The Internet In 2024 - And You Need to Try Them
4. Ugadi Pachadi
Ugadi Pachadi is a special dish made traditionally for the Telugu New Year. It is made of neem flowers, raw unripe green mango, jaggery, pepper powder, coconut and salt.
5. Charnamrit
Charnamrit, or Panchamrit, is a sweet drink made of milk, curd, basil leaves, honey and Ganga jal. It is especially prepared on Guru Purnima and Janmashtami.
6. Ema Datshi
Ema Datshi is a spicy Bhutanese stew made from hot chilli peppers and cheese. It went viral in India after actor Deepika Padukone expressed her love for this dish in an interview.
7. Flat White
A flat white is a coffee drink consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Google Doodle celebrated this beverage in March 2024.
8. Kanji
Kanji is a traditional North Indian fermented drink made with water, carrots, beetroot, mustard seeds and asafoetida.
9. Shankarpali
This is an easy and simple sweet maida biscuit or diamond-shaped biscuit prepared especially during Diwali or Holi.
10. Chammanthi
Chammanthi Podi is a dry condiment and chutney from Kerala. It is made by blending coconut, tamarind, ginger, small onion and herbs.
Which recipe intrigued you the most in 2024? Share with us in the comments section.
About Jigyasa KakwaniJigyasa finds her solace through writing, a medium she is exploring to make the world more informed and curious with every story published. She is always up for exploring new cuisines, but her heart comes back to the comforting ghar-ka-khana.