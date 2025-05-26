It is not often that you will find sweet-tooths refusing gulab jamun. The popular Indian mithai, made from khoya or milk solids, is an absolute sugary delight. Gulab jamun is a staple in festivals, weddings, family dinners and a myriad of other occasions. Now, travel vlogger Hugh Abroad has shared his experience of having gulab jamun for the first time in Delhi. He has posted a video on Instagram savouring this delectable sweet from a street-side stall in the National Capital. His reaction has the internet singing praises of the soft and juicy dessert.





Also Read: Viral Video Alleges Unhygienic Kitchen At 'Miraki Chinese' In Mumbai, Restaurant Responds





The video opens to Hugh Abroad approaching the sweet shop vendor. An array of delicious Indian sweets displayed on the glass counter can surely trigger your cravings. The travel vlogger asks for two pieces of gulab jamun. Each piece is priced at Rs 25, making it Rs 50 for two. The vendor then scoops out two gulab jamuns from a sugar-infused syrupy tray and packs them for Hugh. Upon taking the first bite, the vlogger was in for a heavenly treat from the first bite itself.

“That is absolute heaven. These are like really soft pieces of dough and they just melt in your mouth. Wow, this sugary syrup is so so tasty. I could drink that all day, so sweet but absolutely delicious. I think it is made from flour and some milk. So, so good,” shares Hugh Abroad, gripped by the lip-smacking flavours of gulab jamun. Calling the yummy treat “phenomenal”, the vlogger rates gulab jamuns 10 out of 10.

Watch the full video below:

Foodies queued up in the comments section, reacting to the video.





“Love them with ice cream,” revealed a user.





“I can taste it, mouth-watering,” gushed a sweet lover.





“Wow! You really have a real sweet tooth!” wrote another.





One person suggested, “Try gulab jamun with rabri. I am sure you will like this combination.”





An individual found the gulab jamuns very “yummy."





“Bro, don't eat too much, you will get diabetes,” joked someone else.





Also Read: Viral Video Shows Man Brewing Espresso In Self-Driving Car, Elon Musk Reacts





So far, the video has crossed 3 million views.