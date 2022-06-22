Vaani Kapoor's love for pancakes needs no introduction. No matter how jam-packed her schedule is, there is always time for a side of the crepe. On Tuesday, the actor shared a slew of pictures which sum up her love for pancakes. Vaani is currently in Dubai. She jetted off to the Gulf Nation to attend the Midday International Showbiz awards. Having bagged the Iconic Actress Popular Choice Award for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Bell Bottom, the actress chose to celebrate by relishing her favourite meal. The first snap caught her in action as she was about to take a bite of her pancake. In the next few pictures, we get a glimpse of her fancy meal.





(Also Read: Vaani Kapoor Shares Her Favourite Cheat Meal, And We Bet You'll Relate)





The photos were accompanied by a short video. A woman, who is recording the clip, is heard instructing Vaani to dip a piece of pancake in a sauce placed on the table. Vaani Kapoor follows the drill and pops the pancake in her mouth. Vaani only has a one-word reaction to describe the savoury version of the pancake, “Spicy. “Bsaha w raha,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look:





Has Vaani Kapoor left you drooling with her pancake diaries? Put on your chef's hat because we have brought you some recipes to cook yummy pancakes.





(Also Read: Vaani Kapoor Is Obsessing Over Tikkas And We Cannot Help But Relate; See Pics)

Classic American Pancake

The classic American pancake is a go-to option for breakfast. All you need to do is prepare the batter, pour it on the pan, wait until gets golden brown, and add toppings. Check out the easy recipe here.

Eggless Pancake

If you are looking for a sweet, fluffy pancake recipe minus the egg, no worries. This eggless pancake recipe will guide you to make some lip-smacking crepe. See the recipe here.

Ragi Pancake and Sausage Filling

Want a breakfast that keeps you full till lunch? Pancakes made of ragi flour are all you need. Fill the crepe with sausages, mushrooms, bell peppers or any vegetable you prefer. Sounds tasty? Here is the recipe.

Gluten-free buckwheat pancakes

Pancakes are easy to cook and just simply delicious. There are a plethora of variations of this breakfast meal, which also includes a gluten-free version. With healthy ingredients and oodles of marmalade syrup, these dishes will rule your palette. See the recipe here.

Quinoa pancakes

Quinoa pancakes give a healthy yet tasty spin to your morning breakfast. Top it with some fresh fruits and voila! Check out the recipe.





Tell us your favourite recipe from the list.