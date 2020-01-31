Vicky Kaushal's Breakfast Bowl Got A Bit Spooky - Find Out Why

Vicky Kaushal made his breakfast a little more filmy by adding the 'Bhoot' element to it.

If there's one actor whose filmography is going to be buzzing with activity in the year 2020, it's definitely Vicky Kaushal. The actor has a vibrant Instagram profile, as he keeps sharing updates from his 'reel' and 'real' life for his followers and fans. Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' along with actress Bhumi Pednekar. The first teaser for the film has released, and is getting appreciation from critics and viewers alike on social media platforms.





Since it is the actor's first horror film; he admits he is quite excited for it. Vicky is also a self-confessed lover of all things food. Vicky Kaushal combined his love for food and films together in a single dish, the picture of which he shared on his Instagram story. Take a look:





Vicky Kaushal was seen eating a bright and colourful salad for breakfast. The fruit and vegetable salad, combined with the goodness of chia seeds, flax seeds and what seemed to be a base of muesli, topped with strawberries and pumpkin seeds in a single bowl. What caught our attention was the topping on the salad - the sauces used for the dressing spelled out the word 'Bhoot'. The actor shared the picture of the salad bowl on his Instagram story, saying, "Had 'Bhoot' for breakfast today!"

That is how Vicky Kaushal's breakfast got a little spooky, with the presence of the word 'Bhoot' on it. Kudos to the actor for showing such dedication towards his work. More power to him and we wish him luck and success for all his endeavours.







