Samosa is easily one of India's most loved snacks. From street-side stalls and railway platforms to fancy cafes, it is everywhere. Crispy on the outside and spicy on the inside, the humble samosa has been a comfort food for generations. But in today's age of food experiments, even this classic snack has seen bold twists. What was once just a potato filling has now gone far beyond. From bhindi samosa and biryani samosa to chocolate-filled versions, almost everything has found its way inside that crisp maida cover.





Now, another unusual twist has caught the internet's attention. A video shared by Instagram user @maahi__eats shows a chicken leg piece samosa - and yes, it is exactly what it sounds like. In the clip, a fried chicken leg piece is placed on a sheet of maida along with some masala filling. It is then neatly wrapped into a samosa shape, leaving the end of the chicken leg sticking out. The samosa is deep-fried until golden and crisp. The final result is a crunchy samosa on the outside with a juicy chicken leg hiding inside.

Check out the full Instagram video below:

The visuals alone were enough to make people pause mid-scroll, and OG samosa lovers were clearly not impressed. Many took to the comments section to express their disapproval.





A user wrote, "Leave the samosa alone."





Another added, "This should be officially banned from being produced."





Someone questioned, "Please tell me WHY they need to reinvent a perfectly fine samosa?"





A foodie commented, "Samosa ko badnaam mat karo. (Do not ruin the reputation of the samosa.)"





That said, not everyone was upset. Some viewers were curious and even eager to try the unusual creation.





An Instagrammer asked, "Bhai, yeh kahan milega? (Brother, where can I get this?)"





"Superb idea bro !!" read one comment.





Another foodie admitted, "Mujhe khana hai yeh. (I want to eat this.)"





There were also a few who came up with quirky names for the dish, calling it "Chicken samosa lollipop" and "Samosa remix."





This chicken leg piece samosa has clearly become the latest food experiment to break the internet. Would you want to try it out? Tell us in the comments below!