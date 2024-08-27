Whether you are a five-year-old or a 35-year-old, there is something exciting about standing at a grocery store with a colourful display of glossy potato chips packets in a variety of flavours to choose from. Potato chips are versatile and sometimes there are so many flavour options within a single brand. If you do not have a favourite chips flavour in particular, you are likely to feel confused while deciding which one to buy. We can understand that. However, it looks like the owner of a particular 'Sharma General Store' is not very fond of this customer behaviour.





A hilarious signboard from a grocery store has gone viral on the internet. Shared on Reddit by user Nishant Tripathi, the picture shows a chips display rack, stocked with a variety of Lay's Chips -- India's Magic Masala, Classic Salted, American Style Cream And Onion and West Indies' Hot 'n' Sweet Chilli. Above the chips rack is a big signboard that reads, "Dukaan par khade hoke 'konsa lays lu' sochna mana hai. Kripya apne ghar se soch ke aaye- Sharma General Store [It is prohibited to stand at the store and wonder 'Which Lay's flavour should I buy'. Kindly decide from your home before coming to the store]."

The post went viral on Reddit, gaining 17, 000 upvotes. Many people jumped to the comments section with fun remarks on a customer's dilemma in choosing a packet of chips from all the delicious options.





"I can't Sharma ji, it's not that easy," a Redditor commented. Another said, "Ghar se sochke jane ke baad bhi jab waha pe itne saare option dikhte hai to confuse hi ho jate hai [Even if we decide from home, we get confused after seeing so many options at the store]."

One joked, "This is pressurizing customers to make quick wrong decisions." Talking about their confusion in choosing a packet of Lay's, one wrote, "I am always confused between blue, light green and dark green."





"I can confidently say that I've spent more time picking a lays flavour than I did picking my career," a Redditor quipped.





Do you also relate to the comments section and the struggle of making quick decisions while buying chips? Share your experience in the comments section.