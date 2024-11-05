A clip showing a chef making chocolate while suspended mid-air has taken Instagram by storm. In the reel by @dives_josh, we observe two people 'flying' using a paragliding apparatus. One of them is the pastry chef who is seen tempering chocolate and stirring it in a jar. He does so while he is in the air. Before commencing his flight, the clip shows him checking the temperature of the chocolate. As the video progresses, we get glimpses of the picturesque countryside below. In the caption, the chef revealed that he was flying over Interlaken, a Swiss town that attracts many tourists.

Finally, we see him carefully pouring the chocolate into a bunny-shaped mould. Once all the inner sides are coated, he also creates a base with chocolate. When he lands, we see the final product of his efforts. Check out the post below:







The Instagram reel has received a lot of interest online. In the comments, many people applauded the chef. A few joked about dropping chocolate on the people below. Check out some of the reactions of users here:





"Next level cool."





"That's a real masterpiece here."





"Spill it on someone below."





"This is crazy but beautiful."





"No doubt, pastry chefs are moving towards breaking the glass ceiling. A set example that the sky is not the limit...Loved it."





"Love that bunny mould."





"Guys, this looks like a perfect date."





Before this, a video showing a skydiver making and eating cereal mid-air went viral. In the clip, he is seen opening a fanny pack strapped to his stomach, emptying a packet of cereal into a bowl, chopping a banana and pouring milk to make the dish. Click here to read the full story.





