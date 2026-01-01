Panjiri, a traditional North Indian sweet dish, is a staple during festivals and special occasions. It is made from a mixture of roasted flour, ghee, nuts and dried fruits. This sweet treat is not only delicious but also holds cultural significance. Now, a video showcasing the panjiri-making process in Punjab has gone viral. The footage captures a couple making Panjiri in bulk at home. The clip starts with the man adding a container of desi ghee to a heavy-bottom pan. He then individually fries the ingredients like almonds, cashews, coconut and fox nuts until they are golden brown and crisp. The next step is to fry the multi-grain flour in the ghee, which is then set aside to cool.





Once cooled, he adds the fried dry fruits in the mix, followed by blueberries, poppy seeds, Indian sugar, cardamom, white muesli, kamarkas and jaggery sugar. Your panjiri is ready to eat. You can store it in a clean and dry airtight container. The sweet treat can last for several months at room temperature.

Watch the full video here:

The video has received more than 4 million views on Instagram. In the comments, several users expressed their appreciation for the hygienic making process and healthy ingredients used in the recipe.





One user wrote, "This looks great"





Another added, "To digest such a heavy food, you have to take a pill first."





Someone else joked, "How can I get a loan to buy this? Went to the bank and they pushed me out."





"How can I order this in bulk?" asked a viewer.





What do you think about this panjiri-making process? Would you want to try it out? Tell us in the comments section below!