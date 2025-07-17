A scotch egg is a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried. It is the ultimate picnic snack in the UK. Now, two UK-based chefs and content creators have cooked up the world's largest scotch egg. Making a new Guinness World Record, chefs Phoenix Ross and Oli Paterson smashed the previous 6.2 kg record that had stood for almost two decades. The duo cooked up this supersized snack weighing a whopping 7.81 kg in Enfield, UK, on June 17, 2025. This snack turned out heavier than a standard bowling ball, which weighs around 7.25 kg.





To make this record-breaking scotch egg, Phoenix (@shef_phoenix) and Oli (@elburritomonster) used an ostrich egg - the largest egg produced by any living bird. Fun fact: an average ostrich egg is equivalent to two dozen hen's eggs and is so strong it can withstand the weight of a 115 kg person.







This wasn't their first attempt. Their first try literally fell apart at the final hurdle when they lifted it out of the fryer. But the determined creators didn't give up, and on their second attempt, they achieved the feat.





To qualify for the record, their gigantic scotch egg had to be made exactly like the regular version - hard-boiled, wrapped in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried - with the yolk fully intact when cut open.





To slice open their egg-cellent creation, they used a literal sword. The yolk inside was fully intact, and the chefs happily took bites of this gigantic egg snack.