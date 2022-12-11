Mira Kapoor's latest indulgence is sure to make you slurp. What is it about? Shahid Kapoor's wife has shared a glimpse of her food diaries and it is all things relatable. She shared a picture of wholesome undhiyu, served in a bowl. Undhiyu, for the unversed, is an interesting Gujarati vegetable curry. It includes fried vegetables simmered in rich and spicy masalas. Well, Mira teamed the dish with a glass of delicious cuppa. She wrote, “Undhiyu for life. I'm pretty sure I was Gujarati in my last life.” Actress Alia Bhatt commented on the post, “I want that cuppa tea.” To this, Mira replied, “Alia Bhatt mummy, it's time for you to cross the sea link.”





Like Mira Kapoor, if you are also fond of Gujarati cuisine, here's something you must look into. This is a list of five finger-licking traditional recipes that you cannot miss out on. These dishes are no less than a paradise for food lovers.

Here're 5 Gujarati Recipes You Must Try:

1) Gujarati khaman

Known for its soft and fluffy texture and wonderful taste, this can be an incredible breakfast option. It's a light, steamed savoury snack prepared with chickpea flour. You can ideally pair it up with a yummy green chutney or a steaming hot cuppa of your choice. Recipe here.

2) Gujarati kadhi

Let's agree, there's nothing as satiating as digging into a bowl of kadhi. This yoghurt and gram flour-based recipe is a hit among Gujaratis. It's yummy and makes for wonderful comfort food. For a simple yet delectable meal, have it with steamed rice and you will be left asking for more. Find the recipe here.

3) Handvo

Have you tried this amazing dish before? It's a traditional Gujarati cake made with a combination of lentils, rice and buttermilk. You can enjoy it as a side dish with your meal. If you have kids at home, prepare it for them and they will love it too. Click here for the recipe.

4) Khandvi

Those who know the process of making this, will agree that khandvi is a sheer piece of art. Even though the primary ingredient is gram flour, it really takes some sort of accuracy and precision to prepare this mouth-watering treat. When you make this at home, garnish with coriander leaves, coconut and peppers. Find the recipe here.

5) Dal dhokli

This makes for a staple dish in every Gujarati household. Basically, it features flour-based dumplings submerged in semi-thick lentil gravy. The delicacy promises a burst of flavours. Apart from its taste, the delicacy is believed to be packed with essential nutrients like carbs, fibre, and protein. Recipe here.





So, what are your views on these recipes? Do you like these dishes?