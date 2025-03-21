Idli is one of the most popular South Indian delicacies. Typically made with lentils and rice, this beloved dish is enjoyed by desis worldwide. While the classic idli is a crowd-pleaser, many variations exist, including rava idli, ragi idli, oats idli and carrot idli. Now, a unique version called banana leaf idli chutney is winning hearts on Instagram. Shared by a content creator named Jyoti Kalburgi, this recipe has become a hit among foodies online. The video begins with Jyoti cutting a banana leaf into small square pieces. Using toothpicks, she folds and seals them into tiny katoris (bowls). She then fills each banana leaf katori halfway with idli batter, adds a layer of grated coconut and tops it with another layer of batter. After that, these prepared katoris are placed inside a steamer.





For the chutney, Jyoti blends groundnuts, coriander leaves, red chilies, garlic cloves, salt, red chili powder and chopped onions with a little bit of water to achieve a smooth texture. Once the idlis are perfectly steamed, they are carefully taken out and topped with a spoonful of this chutney. Before serving, each idli is garnished with grated coconut for an extra burst of flavour.

The caption simply read, “Banana Leaf Idli Chutney.”





The video has garnered over 8 lakh views. Food lovers flooded the comments section with appreciation.





A user wrote, “It's looking tempting and cute. Great idea for a party snack.”





Another one added, “So satisfying video.”





Many simply commented, “Looks great.”





“Please send chutney recipe. It looks very yummy,” requested a foodie.





Someone asked, “Are the peanuts roasted or raw?”





An Instagrammer suggested, “Add a little desi ghee on top of red chutney, it will be very nice.”





What do you think about this recipe? Tell us in the comments section below.



