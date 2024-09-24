Let's be honest, Delhi is a city overflowing with culinary delights. But when a new spot promises to elevate the humble pie to an art form, I couldn't resist giving it a try. So, picture this: a crisp Sunday evening, the city lights twinkling, and me, eagerly heading towards the much-hyped La Croute in Sunder Nagar.

Stepping into La Croute is akin to entering a warm embrace. The cafe's rustic charm is undeniable, with whitewashed walls adorned with whimsical artwork. The star of the show, though, is undeniably the open kitchen. Here, behind a sparkling glass window, the magic happens. We watched with fascination as the bakers, led by the passionate Ipsa herself, meticulously handcrafted each pie - a symphony of flour, butter, and love. Witnessing this dedication instantly upped the anticipation for our meal.

Now, onto the good stuff - the food! La Croute's menu boasts an impressive array of sweet and savoury pies. We opted for a classic - the Chicken and Mushroom Quiche. The first bite was pure revelation. The flaky, golden crust shattered perfectly, giving way to a creamy, perfectly seasoned filling chock-full of juicy chicken and earthy mushrooms. It was the kind of comfort food that makes you sigh with contentment.

But La Croute isn't just about pies, although it's hard not to be tempted by their endless variety. We also indulged in the Smoked Salmon on Pumpernickel with Cream Cheese. This open-faced sandwich was a delightful play of textures and flavours - the richness of the smoked salmon beautifully balanced by the tangy cream cheese and the subtle sweetness of the pumpernickel bread.

For those with a sweet tooth (and honestly, who isn't?), La Croute offers a selection of tempting options. We couldn't resist the lure of the Apple Crumble Pie. Imagine warm, spiced apples nestled beneath a buttery crumble topping that practically begged to be devoured. Each bite was a burst of sweet, tart apple goodness, perfectly complemented by the crunchy crumble.

La Croute's appeal goes beyond just the delicious food. The relaxed vibe of the place encourages lingering over a cup of coffee (they have a great selection!), catching up with friends, or simply escaping the hustle and bustle of the city. It's the perfect spot for a casual lunch date or a cosy afternoon spent indulging in your sweet (or savoury) pie cravings.

From the dedication evident in the open kitchen to the explosion of flavours in every bite, it's a haven for pie enthusiasts and curious foodies alike. Whether you're a seasoned Delhi foodie or simply seeking a delightful afternoon experience, La Croute deserves to be your next culinary adventure. Trust me, you won't regret it (and you might just find yourself dreaming of pie for days to come!).