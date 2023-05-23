Belly fat plays a significant role in motivating weight loss efforts. Did you know that the morning is the optimal time to focus on fitness and weight loss goals? Our metabolism is at its peak during this time, maximising the benefits of our efforts. As the day progresses, our metabolism gradually slows down. Therefore, what we consume in the morning is swiftly converted into energy with minimal fat storage. This highlights the importance of following a nourishing and healthy diet during breakfast. By embracing the right morning dietary rituals, we can harness our body's natural processes to effectively reduce belly fat.





Experts suggest some common and effective tips for building a good morning ritual to get rid of belly fat fast.





Also Read: Drink This Vegetable Juice Every Morning To Lose Belly Fat Faster

Start your weight loss journey right in the morning.

Image Credit: iStock

Here're 5 Diet Rituals You Must Follow In The Morning To Lose Belly Fat:

1. Start With Lemon Water And Honey

As soon as you get off your bed, make a refreshing drink of lemon water and honey instead of tea or coffee. The hydrating beverage of lukewarm water infused with lemon and honey provides an antioxidant boost and speeds up your metabolism. Lukewarm water also helps with cleansing your system to digest foods and lose weight.





Also Read: Honey And Cinnamon Water - How This Home Remedy May Help Cut Belly Fat

2. Consume Lots Of Proteins For Breakfast

Protein is a very important nutrient for weight loss. It increases the levels of appetite-reducing hormones while simultaneously decreasing levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin. That's why protein is known to induce satiety. Plus it fuels up the body with a kick of energy. Try these recipes for a protein-rich breakfast for your weight loss diet.

3. Aim To Consume Fibre

Fibre also gives us the feeling of fullness as it takes longer to break down and digest. So we crave less and eat less between our breakfast and lunch. Eat fibre-rich foods like oats, daliya, moong dal chilla and oats pancakes. Check out some fibre-rich recipes for breakfast here.

4. Keep Drinking Water

Keep sipping water all morning and continue doing so throughout the day. Besides keeping you hydrated, water keeps your mind distracted from other high-sugar drinks. Also, it fills up your tummy to prevent junk food before the next meal. Make it a point to carry a water bottle with you, whether you go for a morning run or to the office. You can also make infused waters with fruits or herbs.

5. Opt For Healthier Sugar Alternatives

It is a common fact that excessive sugars get stored as fats around the tummy. So, get rid of the arch-enemy and choose healthier alternatives instead. Morning and mid-morning is the time to gorge on naturally sweet fruits. You can sweeten your smoothies and cereals with jaggery, dates and maple syrups.





Kick-start your weight loss journey the moment you wake up and see your stubborn belly fat finally giving in.



