To lose those extra kilos, we often experiment with various diets and lifestyles like intermittent fasting, keto, paleo, high-protein diets, and more. Each claims to be the magical solution to all our weight-related problems. Among these, one that has gained significant popularity is being on a calorie deficit. For the uninitiated, a calorie deficit means consuming fewer calories than your body burns. While it may seem like a foolproof method for weight loss, can it deliver sustainable results? Is a calorie-deficit diet good in the long term? Let's find out what the experts say.





What Happens When Your Body Goes Into A Calorie Deficit?

Our bodies require a certain number of calories to function and remain productive throughout the day. According to WebMD, a calorie deficit occurs when you consume fewer calories than you burn. Simply put, when you reduce calorie intake, the body undergoes changes in hormone levels and water retention, which in turn affects fat storage.

Does A Calorie Deficit Mean You Eat Less?

Certainly not. According to nutritionist and weight-loss coach Mohita Mascarenhas, being in a calorie deficit doesn't necessarily mean you need to eat less. Most people lead sedentary lifestyles with low-calorie output, which is one of the primary reasons they struggle to lose weight. The easiest way to create a calorie deficit is by understanding how many calories your body needs and adjusting your diet accordingly, with expert guidance.

Can A Calorie-Deficit Diet Help You Lose Weight?

In the short term, yes. A calorie deficit can lead to weight loss. However, your body has defence mechanisms, and there may be consequences.

What Will Happen to Your Body?

Weight Gain

You may initially lose some weight by monitoring your calorie intake, but it won't be sustainable in the long term. Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda explains that your body starts conserving energy, and the moment you stop the diet, you may regain the weight. This process can also affect your metabolism, as the body adapts to conserving energy.

Muscle Catabolism

When you follow a calorie-deficit diet, you might experience symptoms such as headaches, sluggishness, or fatigue. Additionally, your body may end up burning muscle tissue for energy instead of fat stores. This, according to experts, could lead to muscle loss in the long term.

Nutritional Deficiencies

If your meals are not balanced with enough vegetables, carbohydrates, and protein, you may develop deficiencies that could lead to health issues. For instance, adequate protein intake is essential for muscle maintenance. Without sufficient protein, the body struggles to repair muscle tissue after exercise or daily activities.





Even if you decide to follow a calorie-deficit diet, keep these factors in mind for a sustainable weight-loss journey.





