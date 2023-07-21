Many of us are prone to frequent digestive problems, and with the change in season, these issues only seem to increase. Currently, the monsoon is in full swing across the country, and many of us are worried about our health. The rainy season brings relief from the summer heat but also comes with increased health risks and instances of different types of infections. Your digestive system may be especially vulnerable if you're not careful, and as you know, once digestion is affected, other functions can also be hampered. Hence, we have listed down 5 important pointers that may help you stay safe this season.

Here Are 5 Key Tips To Take Care Of Digestive Health In Monsoon:

1. Say no to street food:

One should stay away from street food during the rainy season. Photo Credit: iStock

Who doesn't love to binge on spicy and fried foods during the monsoon? But when such cravings hit, stick to homemade treats - and those too, in moderation. Stay away from street food as it poses greater health risks during the rainy season. Foods at roadside stalls are often left uncovered for long periods, exposing them to the elements as well as contamination by flies and bacteria. The increased humidity also impacts the quality of food. If you consume such compromised items, you may suffer from stomach aches, diarrhoea, infections, etc. Hence, you need to be extra careful about where you source your snacks during this season. Click here to know more.

2. Add ginger to your drinks:

Ginger should be included in your monsoon diet for a variety of reasons. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are quite beneficial. It is also known to boost immunity and fight against infections. Ginger is good for digestion and can also help combat nausea and stomach problems. One of the simplest ways to consume it is in the form of drinks. Add it to your masala chai, black tea, lemonade, or herbal concoctions. Here are some easy recipes for ginger-based drinks you can try. The combination of ginger, honey, and lemon is said to be especially helpful for easing indigestion. It is also a good idea to add ginger to your soups.

3. Choose and clean vegetables carefully:

Digestive Health: Leafy veggies are great sources of fibre, but clean them extra well in monsoon. Photo Credit: iStock

We all know the importance of eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Their high fibre content makes them a boon for digestion and overall gut health. However, during the monsoon season, some of us tend to avoid certain veggies - especially leafy greens. This is because the extra moisture in the air can lead to the breeding of bacteria, making them unsafe for consumption. Similarly, other vegetables are known to be contaminated by worms or other organisms. Using such ingredients can have an adverse impact on your health, especially your digestion. Hence, it is paramount to clean and store vegetables properly during this season. Click here to know the key practices you must follow.

4. Consume probiotic foods and drinks:

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that promote gut health and can also boost your immunity. Many experts suggest consuming fermented foods that have probiotics during this season. Certain types of dahi (curds/yogurt) and chaas (buttermilk) are convenient options, as they are commonly found in Indian kitchens. Take care not to have them too chilled, as you might risk catching a cold in this season.

5. Soothe your system with homemade soups:

Soups are a great way to not only stay warm but also keep your digestive system running well. They are generally light and packed with fibre as well as nutrients. Soups thickened with cornstarch and/or cream can taste yummy, but they are generally heavy to digest. Opt for clear soups, dal soups, or others made using vegetable/chicken stock. Don't forget to flavour them with a host of spices for an extra immunity boost. Here are some delicious recipes to get started.

Keep these points in mind to ensure you stay healthy and happy this monsoon!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.