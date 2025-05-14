25-year-old Muskan has gone viral on social media for her remarkable weight loss journey, going from 120 kg to 70 kg with a combination of a healthy diet and regular gym workouts. Sharing her transformation on Instagram, Muskan says the process was a rollercoaster ride with many days filled with self-doubt. Emphasising that fat loss takes time and consistency, she shares, "Until I lost 20 kgs, nobody could even recognise that any changes were there."





To stay motivated throughout her transformation, she revealed that she would order a dress two sizes smaller than her current size, using it as a personal milestone to work towards.





Being a foodie at heart, Muskan underlines the importance of shifting to a balanced and sustainable diet for weight loss. "Apni pasandeeda cheez chodna easy nhi h, apni aadatein badalna easy nhi h, but you have to do it because initially you have to love yourself and realise sometimes what you love is the real devil (food) that's causing harm. Self-realisation is important before it's too late," Muskan shares for anyone struggling to adopt a healthier eating pattern.

Watch the viral video below:

Basic Weight Loss Diet Plan For A Day

"Here's the raw truth about what I ate during my weight loss journey - no fancy diets, just real food," writes Muskan. Her daily diet plan offers insight into simple, homemade meals that helped her shed 50 kg over time.





Morning (7 AM - 8 AM):

Warm lemon water or jeera water - to support digestion and boost metabolism

1 boiled egg + 5 soaked almonds - for protein and healthy fats

Breakfast (9 AM - 10 AM):

Oats chilla or vegetable upma - high in fibre, keeps you full for longer

Green tea or black coffee - for a gentle caffeine boost

Mid-Morning Snack (noon):

1 fruit (apple or guava) - a mix of natural sugar and fibre

A handful of makhana - a light, low-calorie snack

Lunch (2 PM - 3 PM):

1 cup quinoa or brown rice

Grilled paneer/chicken or dal - for protein intake

Loads of salad (cucumber, carrots, tomatoes)

Evening Snack (5 PM):

Protein shake, roasted chana, or sprouts

Herbal tea - calming and digestive

Dinner (7 PM - 8 PM):

Grilled fish or paneer with sauteed vegetables or clear soup (chicken/vegetarian)

No carbohydrates at night - "this worked best for me"

Night Craving Fix (10 PM):

1 piece of dark chocolate (70 per cent)

Jeera water or ajwain water before bed - helps aid digestion

Pro Tips From Muskan's Fat Loss Journey:

Portion control was essential - do not starve, but eat mindfully

Cutting out sugar and junk food was difficult at first, but it changed everything

Consistent meal timings were more effective than any crash diet

Muskan's real-life story is resonating with many online, not just for her incredible transformation but also for the honest and practical approach to healthy eating and long-term fitness.





