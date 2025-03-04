Losing weight requires consistency, hard work, and discipline. A viral video on Instagram shares the inspiring weight loss journey of Shubhasish Padhi, who went from 104 kg to 71 kg in six months. The video shows an incredible before-and-after physical transformation. In his videos, Shubhasish shares that many people were not confident he could complete this journey. However, with changes in diet and overall lifestyle, Shubhasish achieved impressive results. Talking about being patient and consistent, he shared, "There were days where I ate a lot or missed the gym. But do not beat yourself up too much and just get right back on track. It's a mind game."

Shubhasish also shares 5 key pointers from his daily routine that helped him lose weight:





1. Shubhasish's daily calorie intake was between 1600 to 1800 calories. He cut out all sweetened drinks/sodas and only drank water and Coke Zero.

2. He replaced most of his carbs with fruits and vegetables and increased his protein intake. No alcohol.

3. He did weight training 4-5 times a week with a push-pull-legs split. He clocked in 12,000 steps daily for cardio.

4. Stay consistent. "You won't see results overnight so always remember your end goal and why you're doing this. Never give up," Shubhasish says.

5. Make sure you sleep at least 7-8 hours a day. Your body needs rest and recovery.





To motivate and guide his viewers, Shubhasish also shared his diet plan with multiple meal options:

Morning Routine (7:30 AM)

Drink: 1 glass of warm water with lemon

Optional: Black coffee or green tea (no sugar)

Breakfast (9:00 AM)

Option 1: Bread omelette

Option 2: 4 idlis with sambar

Option 3: 1 paneer dosa with chutney

Option 4: Overnight oats pudding

Option 5: Banana protein shake

Option 6: Poha

Lunch (1:00 PM)

Option 1: 1 cup rice, dal, roasted paneer and salad

Option 2: 1 cup rice, soya aloo sabzi, curd and salad

Option 3: 1 cup rice, grilled chicken, curd and salad

Option 4: 1 cup rice, grilled fish, sabzi and salad

Option 5 : 2 chapati, paneer bhurji and salad

Evening Snack (5:00 PM)

Option 1: 1 cup roasted makhana

Option 2: 4 boiled egg whites

Option 3: Sprouts, tomato and peanut chaat

Option 4: Bread and peanut butter

Option 5: Sattu powder shake

Dinner (8:00 PM)

Option 1: Paneer sandwich

Option 2: Roti, dal and grilled paneer

Option 3: Chicken salad

Option 4: Bread and scrambled egg

Option 5: Roti and chole

Option 6: Soya chunks and vegetable salad

Before Bed (10:00 PM)

1 glass of warm turmeric milk.

Key Tips:

Avoid deep-fried or high-calorie foods (like vadas).

Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Walk 10-15 minutes after each meal to aid digestion and weight loss.

